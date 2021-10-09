Recap:



Genie found idol's clue and informed it to Shan & Ricard. They decided to put it back and didn't open it, but later Shan opened it with Ricard. Shan gave her extra vote to Ricard because she lose her vote after opening the idol's clue. At Luvu, Deshawn & Danny once again want to throw the challenge to vote Erika out. They told Naseer the plan but Naseer didn't want to do it. Meanwhile at Yase, Tiffany & Liana checked Xander's bag and found his idol & extra vote.



At the reward/immunity challenge, Shan told Jeff the idol's phrase, followed by Xander, and out of nowhere Naseer said his magic words. He found the idol's clue one day earlier. Yase finished first, Luvu second, Ua back to tribal. As the winner of the challenge, Yase must send two people to the other island, they chose Shan & Liana.



At the island, Shan didn't want to risk her vote because she need it at the tribal. Liana risk her vote and got "The Knowledge is Power Advantage" which allow her to ask one player if he/she has an idol or advantage and that player cannot lie. If the answer is yes, that player must give that idol/advantage to Liana. If the answer is no, Liana receives nothing.



At camp, Ricard told Genie that they must vote for Shan, in fact he and Shan are working together. When Shan arrived at camp she asked Ricard to give her extra vote back but Ricard refused. Tension is going on between them because Shan afraid Ricard might use it to blindside her, but it didn't happen. Genie voted out 2-1



