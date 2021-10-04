« previous next »
S41: Ep 4: "They Hate Me 'Cause They Ain't Me" (10/13)

S41: Ep 4: "They Hate Me 'Cause They Ain't Me" (10/13)
Survivor - They Hate Me 'Cause They Ain't Me (Sneak Peek)

Two castaways strategize a risky move during the immunity challenge, and another castaway does what it takes to earn a tribemate's trust, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HrPJ28jX-Fo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HrPJ28jX-Fo</a>
Re: S41: Ep 4: "They Hate Me 'Cause They Ain't Me" (10/13)
Sneak Peek is up!
Re: S41: Ep 4: "They Hate Me 'Cause They Ain't Me" (10/13)
Recap:

Genie pissed because she felt blindsided at the tribal, Shan explained to Genie they voted for Brad because he has idol & steal a vote. JD pissed too because people mad at him because he didn't tell about his extra vote, but he didn't get any information about Brad's idol & steal a vote.

Reward challenge: Ua finished first, winning time with a Fijian local who teaches them how to properly live off the land. Yase finished second, they got a single fish to split among them.
At Luvu tribe, Erika wanted to voted Sydney because she is an emotional player. Deshawn told Erika's plan to Sydney, he also hints to Danny that he wants to throw the challenge to get Erica out. As a former athlete, Danny says that would be a sin.

Immunity challenge: Yase finished first, Luvu (Danny & Deshawn) tried to throw the challenge, but Nasser step up & wins immunity for Luvu, Ua is heading back to Tribal Council.

Tribal: Genie tells JD that she is thinking of playing her shot in the dark. Shan asks JD to give his extra vote to her to gain his trust because she worries he will work with Genie, JD gives it to Shan, wow. Now Shan wants to vote JD and keep the extra vote. Genie didn't play her shot in the dark.

The votes:
GENIE
JD
JD
JD

JD became the 5th person voted out


