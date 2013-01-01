The way Ive reasoned through this is if even one team originally cast and not eliminated for season 33 was not able to return, theres no way those original three legs could count. The language in the network announcement back in February of last year clearly showed it was intended to pick up from where the suspension took place, but the advent of the Delta variant, as the hypothetical possible that not all cast and production got vaccinated, may mean those intentions were set aside.

Plus the rumors of the charter aircraft and the international travel environment suggest substantial changes in the rules and procedures such as not using local based crews, using technologies in ways we havent seen before, my favorite idea is covering task locations with drone cameras, and even total self driving with internet based maps, again minimizing exposure to using locals for taxis or getting directions. (For those of you wondering, I know nothing, But Ive been looking at this and reasoning out what are possible ways to minimize contact with locals who may or may not be vaccinated and recognizing quarantine and testing rules in some places.) I suspect this may be the most challenging environment for filming a Race, or for spoiling specifics since, well, ever.