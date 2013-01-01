« previous next »
Author Topic: The Person Behind TAR's Camerawork  (Read 85 times)

Offline RachelLeVega

The Person Behind TAR's Camerawork
« on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 PM »
Not sure if this has been brought up before elsewhere, but I found buried treasure from the TAR27 to 28 transitional period where TAR's current director of photography Peter Rieveschl, and producer Bertram were interviewed by Variety and discussed how certain scenes make the cut, the incredible cameramen that have been a part of the series, and the evolution of the race's camera angles. It showed up in my recommendations tonight and I thought I'd shared it since it's the first time I've seen this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC55Sh3VTeg

Peter was an operator for the adrenaline rush seasons and was promoted to a lead role in getting the best shots starting from season 21. This was also the season that I noticeably observed a drastic change in the way the race is portrayed on broadcast such as the moving bird's eye shots, better helmet camera work, and location sequences, so this definitely threw me for a loop. Discuss among yourselves the wow factor.

Offline Maanca

Re: The Person Behind TAR's Camerawork
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:08 AM »
Another thing is drones are a fairly new concept that hadn't caught on yet when TAR began. Of course those improved their overhead and landscape shots significantly.

Where would they be on the stunt tasks without GoPros, right? Lol.
