If you want to see what drones are capable of at a live sporting event, check out the videos on You Tube of the MLB Field of Dreams game from Dyersville, Iowa on August 12th. Flying through cornfields, through and around the MLS playing field, flying into and through the movie set house, and circling a hot air balloon that flew over the field at one point during the game.
Im pretty certain we saw the use of drones in some outdoor tasks on season 32 and on season 5 of TAR Australia. The imaging is incredible.