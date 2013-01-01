Not sure if this has been brought up before elsewhere, but I found buried treasure from the TAR27 to 28 transitional period where TAR's current director of photography Peter Rieveschl, and producer Bertram were interviewed by Variety and discussed how certain scenes make the cut, the incredible cameramen that have been a part of the series, and the evolution of the race's camera angles. It showed up in my recommendations tonight and I thought I'd shared it since it's the first time I've seen this.Peter was an operator for the adrenaline rush seasons and was promoted to a lead role in getting the best shots starting from season 21. This was also the season that I noticeably observed a drastic change in the way the race is portrayed on broadcast such as the moving bird's eye shots, better helmet camera work, and location sequences, so this definitely threw me for a loop. Discuss among yourselves the wow factor.