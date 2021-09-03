Oh this is amazing. Thank you for posting this Redwings - I hope you are keeping well.



I miss the Race terribly. I pray there is a way to safely film the remainder of Season 33 in 2022. I'm sure you are some of the only people who truly understand the feelings I have been having - missing the adventure, the culture, the challenges, the sleuthing. And most of all, the history. All that came before.



I have been feeling very nostalgic of late. It seems incredible to me, to have memories of watching the Race on New Zealand television at eight-years-old, and getting this thrill of excitement at seeing ordinary people, racing around the world against each other, competing in challenges that involved our incredible world, in a race for a million dollars. And then a few years later, discovering Reality Fan Forum, and seeing all these sleuths following racers in real time, uncovering photos of teams at airports, on the racecourse, at pitstops. I believe it was Season 10 at the time, and I still have vivid memories of my first look at our beloved Team Kentucky, David & Mary, in some of the airport photographs. Lyn & Karlyn and Dustin & Kandice were also there. I felt immediately I was home. This was a place to share my excitement and love of this show.



Oftentimes, I think it's silly to look at the Race as I do. But it really has been a part of my life since I was a child. I'm now almost 28, and I don't really know where any of us would be without it. It sounds dramatic, but it is such a special part of my life. I've made some good friends with former Racers and other fans like you on RFF, and share in all the excitement of the Race on this forum.



I think I speak for all of us when I say, I hope The Amazing Race can make a safe return in 2022, and long may it continue on television!



On a final note, I want to agree entirely with Andy Dehnart from Reality Blurred. He is also a big fan of the show, and we completely align. I would love to see more flight/ticket booking drama and a little more 'ordinary people' from all ages 20-70 on the show again. I feel that has slightly drifted in recent seasons. In saying that, I'll take TAR no matter what! I also cannot deny that reminiscing over this pandemic has made me realise I would love to see teams from early seasons (Dustin & Kandice, Charla & Mirna, Joe & Bill, Rob & Brennan etcetera) back again - would be a huge thank you and nostalgia trip for us fans who followed these epic teams in the first 15-odd seasons of the show. Add in a few 'big name' newer teams (Justin & Diana, Becca & Floyd etc) and you're off and racing.



Keep well everyone!