« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)  (Read 214 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3714
TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)
« on: September 03, 2021, 02:49:53 PM »
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4100
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)
« Reply #1 on: September 03, 2021, 03:41:25 PM »
Oh this is amazing. Thank you for posting this Redwings - I hope you are keeping well.

I miss the Race terribly. I pray there is a way to safely film the remainder of Season 33 in 2022. I'm sure you are some of the only people who truly understand the feelings I have been having - missing the adventure, the culture, the challenges, the sleuthing. And most of all, the history. All that came before.

I have been feeling very nostalgic of late. It seems incredible to me, to have memories of watching the Race on New Zealand television at eight-years-old, and getting this thrill of excitement at seeing ordinary people, racing around the world against each other, competing in challenges that involved our incredible world, in a race for a million dollars. And then a few years later, discovering Reality Fan Forum, and seeing all these sleuths following racers in real time, uncovering photos of teams at airports, on the racecourse, at pitstops. I believe it was Season 10 at the time, and I still have vivid memories of my first look at our beloved Team Kentucky, David & Mary, in some of the airport photographs. Lyn & Karlyn and Dustin & Kandice were also there. I felt immediately I was home. This was a place to share my excitement and love of this show.

Oftentimes, I think it's silly to look at the Race as I do. But it really has been a part of my life since I was a child. I'm now almost 28, and I don't really know where any of us would be without it. It sounds dramatic, but it is such a special part of my life. I've made some good friends with former Racers and other fans like you on RFF, and share in all the excitement of the Race on this forum.

I think I speak for all of us when I say, I hope The Amazing Race can make a safe return in 2022, and long may it continue on television!

On a final note, I want to agree entirely with Andy Dehnart from Reality Blurred. He is also a big fan of the show, and we completely align. I would love to see more flight/ticket booking drama and a little more 'ordinary people' from all ages 20-70 on the show again. I feel that has slightly drifted in recent seasons. In saying that, I'll take TAR no matter what! I also cannot deny that reminiscing over this pandemic has made me realise I would love to see teams from early seasons (Dustin & Kandice, Charla & Mirna, Joe & Bill, Rob & Brennan etcetera) back again - would be a huge thank you and nostalgia trip for us fans who followed these epic teams in the first 15-odd seasons of the show. Add in a few 'big name' newer teams (Justin & Diana, Becca & Floyd etc) and you're off and racing.

Keep well everyone!
« Last Edit: September 03, 2021, 10:18:12 PM by Kiwi Jay »
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Ian & Kaysar <3
Re: TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)
« Reply #2 on: September 03, 2021, 08:47:42 PM »
What a fascinating read! It's incredible to think about how many people had to have faith for this adventure to even begin, let alone continue for over two decades now. Trial-by-fire often doesn't work in the TV biz, but they made it work. Just phenomenal.
Logged
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman

I'm so tired of being tired / Sure as night will follow day / Most things I worry about / Never happen anyway - Tom Petty, "Crawling Back to You"

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
Re: TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM »
This was an amazing read, and I am so happy that I love this show has much as I do. Race is a show like no other, and I am happy to call myself a super-fan of this show! It still is hard to believe this all happened and it is crazy how much of season 1 was on a fly. I can't believe the final city wasn't picked until a week before the finale and how the top of the World Trade Center could have been the finish line, I mean the finish line could have been at the World Trade Center like that just is crazy to think about how that would have been 3 months before a horrible day. I think there is a very small chance season 34 could go back to a late 10s - early 20s type of format where mostly flights are picked however you can go and see if there is a better one since some of the people think that is what really made the show so amazing.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52115
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR behind the scenes: Oral History of TAR 1 (from Reality Blurred)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:27:27 AM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on Yesterday at 03:44:16 PM
This was an amazing read, and I am so happy that I love this show has much as I do. Race is a show like no other, and I am happy to call myself a super-fan of this show! It still is hard to believe this all happened and it is crazy how much of season 1 was on a fly. I can't believe the final city wasn't picked until a week before the finale and how the top of the World Trade Center could have been the finish line, I mean the finish line could have been at the World Trade Center like that just is crazy to think about how that would have been 3 months before a horrible day. I think there is a very small chance season 34 could go back to a late 10s - early 20s type of format where mostly flights are picked however you can go and see if there is a better one since some of the people think that is what really made the show so amazing.

Agree! Except with Covid there is ZERO CHANCE of self picking flights or various routes. I think all flights will be planned well ahead and possibly assigned or chartered.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 