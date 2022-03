“2610A” – It all comes down to this. After a heartbreaking and unexpected breakup with Susie, Clayton finds himself questioning everything as he heads into the rose ceremony we’ve all awaited. When Clayton drops devastating news on the final two women, they’ll have to ponder their futures with our leading man. Host Jesse Palmer will be joined by a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion as the story unfolds. Part one of the epic two-part finale of “The Bachelor” airs MONDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2610a-3-14/ “2610B” – After a rollercoaster season like none other, “The Bachelor” himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Clayton’s season plays out. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it all goes down LIVE, on the finale of “The Bachelor,” TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2610b-3-15/