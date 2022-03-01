ABC Press Release
2609 Its fantasy suite week! Clayton and the three remaining ladies travel to beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland, where they each enjoy passionate dates filled with all the awe-inspiring landscapes, all the romance the country has to offer, and the opportunity to spend a relationship-changing night together. Despite the alluring atmosphere, its here that Clayton faces the possibility that he may have gone too far in opening himself up to love, a possibility made all too real when one womans questions send him reeling. Will Claytons heart survive the journey? Only time will tell on an emotionally explosive new episode of The Bachelor, TUESDAY, MARCH 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The three women vying for Claytons heart are the following:
Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2609-3-8/