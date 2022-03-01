« previous next »
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
ABC Press Release

2609  Its fantasy suite week! Clayton and the three remaining ladies travel to beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland, where they each enjoy passionate dates filled with all the awe-inspiring landscapes, all the romance the country has to offer, and the opportunity to spend a relationship-changing night together. Despite the alluring atmosphere, its here that Clayton faces the possibility that he may have gone too far in opening himself up to love, a possibility made all too real when one womans questions send him reeling. Will Claytons heart survive the journey? Only time will tell on an emotionally explosive new episode of The Bachelor, TUESDAY, MARCH 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The three women vying for Claytons heart are the following:

    Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
    Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
    Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2609-3-8/

Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Entertainment Weekly Episode 9 "Women Tells All" Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-season-26-episode-9/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
Entertainment Weekly Episode 10 Blog

Link: https://ew.com/tv/recaps/the-bachelor-episode-10-recap/
Re: The Bachelor 26: Clayton Echard
ABC Press Release

2610A  It all comes down to this. After a heartbreaking and unexpected breakup with Susie, Clayton finds himself questioning everything as he heads into the rose ceremony weve all awaited. When Clayton drops devastating news on the final two women, theyll have to ponder their futures with our leading man. Host Jesse Palmer will be joined by a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion as the story unfolds. Part one of the epic two-part finale of The Bachelor airs MONDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2610a-3-14/

2610B  After a rollercoaster season like none other, The Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Claytons season plays out. What happens next is anyones guess, but it all goes down LIVE, on the finale of The Bachelor, TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-bachelor-2610b-3-15/
