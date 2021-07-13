« previous next »
73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Sunday, September 19, 2021 @8pm on CBS
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
And the Nominees are...

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JeHGSXm05Ec" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JeHGSXm05Ec</a>
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Today is Emmy Awards Day. I will be live posting the winners tonight!
Stay tuned...
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And the Emmy goes to...
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Supporting Actress-Comedy

Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor-Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Supporting Actress-Limited Series or TV Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor-Limited Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Writing-Drama Series

The Crown

Directing-Drama Series

The Crown
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Supporting Actress-Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor-Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Writing-Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Writing-Comedy Series

Hacks
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Directing-Comedy Series

Hacks

Lead Actress-Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Lead Actor-Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Reality Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
No Reality Competition for Amazing Race. Again.
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Governor's Award

Debbie Allen

Directing-Limited Series or TV Movie

The Queen's Gambit
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Writing-Limited Series or TV Movie

I May Destroy You

Lead Actress-Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Lead Actor-Limited Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lead Actress-Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Lead Actor-Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Variety Special Program

Stephen Colbert's 2020 Election Night Special
Re: 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Variety Special

Hamilton

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso
