And the Nominees are...



Outstanding Drama Series



The Boys



Bridgerton



The Crown



The Mandalorian



Lovecraft Country



Pose



The Handmaid's Tale



This Is Us



Outstanding Comedy Series



Black-ish



Cobra Kai



Pen15



Emily in Paris



Hacks



Ted Lasso



The Flight Attendant



The Kominsky Method



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



Billy Porter, Pose



Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country



Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Josh O'Connor, The Crown



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Emma Corrin, The Crown



Olivia Colman, The Crown



Uzo Aduba, In Treatment



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale



Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country



Mj Rodriguez, Pose



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country



Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale



Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale



O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale



John Lithgow, Perry Mason



Tobias Menzies, The Crown



Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian



Chris Sullivan, This Is Us



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Gillian Anderson, The Crown



Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown



Emerald Fennell, The Crown



Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale



Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale



Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale



Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale



Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



William H. Macy, Shameless



Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Aidy Bryant, Shrill



Jean Smart, Hacks



Allison Janney, Mom



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant



Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live



Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso



Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso



Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso



Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method



Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live



Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live



Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live



Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Juno Temple, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Limited Series



Mare of Easttown



I May Destroy You



WandaVision



The Queen's Gambit



The Underground Railroad



Outstanding Television Movie



Uncle Frank



Sylvie's Love



Oslo



Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia



Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Paul Bettany, WandaVision



Hugh Grant, The Undoing



Ewan McGregor, Halston



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton



Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You



Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit



Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision



Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown



Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown



Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision



Phillipa Soo, Hamilton



Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton



Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Daveed Diggs, Hamilton



Jonathan Groff, Hamilton



Anthony Ramos, Hamilton



Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit



Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown



Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series



Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country



Charles Dance, The Crown



Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier



Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian



Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series



Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale



Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale



Claire Foy, The Crown



Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us



Sophie Okonedo, Ratched



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series



Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live



Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live



Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live



Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live



Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series



Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live



Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live



Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show



Jane Adams, Hacks



Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist



Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series



A Black Lady Sketch Show



Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Variety Talk Series



Conan



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Jimmy Kimmel Live



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Outstanding Competition Program



The Amazing Race



Nailed It!



RuPaul's Drag Race



Top Chef



The Voice



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program



RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race



Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye



Nicole Byer, Nailed It!



Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef



Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank