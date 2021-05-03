« previous next »
The Mole is coming to Netflix!!

The Mole is coming to Netflix!!
I loved the Mole, at least the first ones.

Looks like 1 and possibly 2 are coming to Netflix on June 22! (Looks like US only...sorry guys!)

General news here:
https://www.whats-on-netflix.com/news/anderson-coopers-reality-series-the-mole-coming-to-netflix/

Andy Dehnart article here:

https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/06/mole-netflix-seasons/


The Andy Dehnart article has a lot of interesting ideas:

Here are the original "Moles",
The Mole, hosted by Anderson Cooper (2001)The Mole: The Next Betrayal, hosted by Anderson Cooper (2002)Celebrity Mole: Hawaii, hosted by Ahmad Rashad (2003)Celebrity Mole: Yucatán, hosted by Ahmad Rashad (2004)The Mole season 5, hosted by Jon Kelley (2008)
Are we only getting the Anderson hosted 1&2? Which would be awesome as I loved those best lol.
Per Andy: "The cast section lists only Anderson Cooper, and he hosted only seasons one and two"

I was first exposed to this when I was in the Netherlands for an extended time. But since I don't speak Dutch it was...DIFFICULT to follow lol. But it is still going strong there:

"The Belgian version, De Mol, just premiered its ninth season in March, and the Dutch version, Wie is de Mol?, aired its 21st season earlier this year." https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/05/mole-insider-casting-filming-australia/



Andy also thinks the Netflix show filming ths summere may be a "new version of the Mole":https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/05/mole-insider-casting-filming-australia/

Anyway, something fun to look forward to!

If anyone would want to host the rewatches please do message me!
Re: The Mole is coming to Netflix!!
Earlier this year, Robyn Kasswho stepped down from casting Big Brother this seasonposted a casting call for a Netflix reality competition, The Insider, thats looking for players (18yrs+) who have the mental and physical strength to navigate their way through an exciting covert operation and the chance to win BIG MONEY!

The casting flyer said this new reality TV show will have travel, adventure, high stakes, secrets, lies, deception, sabotage, and money.

That sounds suspiciously like The Mole. But I admit that Im willing to see The Mole in anything, thats how much affection I have for that show, particularly its first two seasons. (Alas, its host, Anderson Cooper, doesnt share my love of its game.)

While I long for The Mole to come back, it also hasnt exactly gone away. The Belgian version, De Mol, just premiered its ninth season in March, and the Dutch version, Wie is de Mol?, aired its 21st season earlier this year.

Also, the central idea behind The Moles formata saboteur working against the other contestantshas reappeared in recent years, including:
on a new game show that aired on ABC this spring, and
on an upcoming cooking show.
And Bravos Spy Games had had a lot in common with The Mole behind-the-scenes, though it didnt really work.

But this time, it seems like the actual Mole, the reality competition, is being revived in the U.S.under a different name, at least right now, but for Netflix.

BuzzerBlog tweeted today about The Insider and wrote, Ive been told its actually The Mole. Other tweets cited casting notices description of the format. Kasstings call didnt describe the format, so that sent me on a search for those casting calls.

I found this one and this one, posted to two different audition sitesand, holy ****, I dont think it can be any more clear that this show is The Mole, just not in name. They both say:

Here is the basic format of the show: 12 people competing together, as a group to add money to a pot, that one person will win at the end of the game.
-Each competition that you complete adds money, competitions failed results in money being taken away.
-There is one INSIDER working against the team, but no one knows who that person is.
-The Insider will try to sabotage the team as much as possible without blowing their cover.
-Its a game of strategy and manipulation.
-At the end of each episode there is a quiz to see who is on the right track to figuring out who The Insider is.
- The person with the lowest score will be eliminated at the end of each episode.

That is literally The Moles format, full stop. Theres no way to pretend thats not The Mole, from the terminology (pot of money) to the structure of the episode.

Besides what streaming platform or network has bought the show, one question that remains is whether The Insider is just a working title or a new titleand, honestly, if theyre going to change the name, thats a pretty great one. (Well, except how overused The Insider already is on TV and in film.) Theres also the question of who, if anyone, will host.

Update: Netflix is producing the new version, as Kasstings web site confirms: Insider NETFLIX, Eureka Productions. That explains why Netflix is streaming old seasons of The Mole.

As if that wasnt great enough news, The Insider is being produced by Eureka Productions, which is also behind the outstanding ABC reality competition Holey Moley and the upcoming reality TV version of Frogger, which is also filming in Australia starting later this month.

The application, which promises both physical challenges and mental challenges, also makes it clear that the show is an American production thats just filming in Australia by asking applicants if they live in either the United States or Australia, and ask if someone is an American Citizen living in Australia.

The casting application posted by Kassting says filming of The Insider is tentatively scheduled for May 29 through the end of August, but since three months is an incredibly long time, its likely thats just the filming window. The casting notice says filming will last seven weeks, which is a little longer than Survivors window.

With summer production, its possible well see the show as early as fall, but its more likely itll premiere in 2022.

https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/05/mole-insider-casting-filming-australia/
Re: The Mole is coming to Netflix!!
Its being cast as The Insider but check out why you can clearly see this is The Mole.

If you follow our social channels you may have seen several months ago a show called The Insider was casting that looked suspiciously like a revival of The Mole. To the point where we heard from people that its The Mole. Weve done some additional digging and we can say with some certainty that its The Mole.

Heres some format points from casting notices.

- It is a competition reality show that requires strategic thinking, memory skills, and overall mental strength in order to succeed and win a pot of money. It films in Australia this summer for 7 weeks.
- 12 people competing together, as a group to add money to a pot, that one person will win at the end of the game.
- Each competition that you complete adds money, competitions failed result in money being taken away.
- There is one INSIDER working against the team, but no one knows who that person in.
- The Insider will try to sabotage the team as much as possible without blowing their cover.
- Its a game of strategy and manipulation.
- At the end of each episode there is a quiz to see who is on the right track to figuring out who The Insider is. The person with the lowest score will be eliminated at the end of each episode.

All of the notes, especially that last one, point to this clearly being The Mole. No official announcement has been made yet but well let you know as soon as it is.

This new version is being produced by Eureka Productions who has done shows like Holey Moley, the upcoming Frogger, and the Australian version of The Amazing Race.

Last we heard this show was set to be for an online video service but that could have changed from them to now. Once we have something more concrete to show you well let you know.

http://buzzerblog.com/2021/05/03/it-certainly-looks-like-the-mole-is-coming-back/
