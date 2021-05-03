Earlier this year, Robyn Kasswho stepped down from casting Big Brother this seasonposted a casting call for a Netflix reality competition, The Insider, thats looking for players (18yrs+) who have the mental and physical strength to navigate their way through an exciting covert operation and the chance to win BIG MONEY!
The casting flyer said this new reality TV show will have travel, adventure, high stakes, secrets, lies, deception, sabotage, and money.
That sounds suspiciously like The Mole.
But I admit that Im willing to see The Mole in anything, thats how much affection I have for that show, particularly its first two seasons. (Alas, its host, Anderson Cooper, doesnt share my love of its game.)
While I long for The Mole to come back, it also hasnt exactly gone away. The Belgian version, De Mol, just premiered its ninth season in March, and the Dutch version, Wie is de Mol?, aired its 21st season earlier this year.Also, the central idea behind The Moles formata saboteur working against the other contestantshas reappeared in recent years, including:
on a new game show that aired on ABC this spring, and
on an upcoming cooking show.
And Bravos Spy Games had had a lot in common with The Mole behind-the-scenes, though it didnt really work.
But this time, it seems like the actual Mole, the reality competition, is being revived in the U.S.under a different name, at least right now, but for Netflix.
BuzzerBlog tweeted today about The Insider and wrote, Ive been told its actually The Mole. Other tweets cited casting notices description of the format. Kasstings call didnt describe the format, so that sent me on a search for those casting calls.
I found this one and this one, posted to two different audition sitesand, holy ****, I dont think it can be any more clear that this show is The Mole, just not in name. They both say:
Here is the basic format of the show: 12 people competing together, as a group to add money to a pot, that one person will win at the end of the game.
-Each competition that you complete adds money, competitions failed results in money being taken away.
-There is one INSIDER working against the team, but no one knows who that person is.
-The Insider will try to sabotage the team as much as possible without blowing their cover.
-Its a game of strategy and manipulation.
-At the end of each episode there is a quiz to see who is on the right track to figuring out who The Insider is.
- The person with the lowest score will be eliminated at the end of each episode.
That is literally The Moles format, full stop. Theres no way to pretend thats not The Mole, from the terminology (pot of money) to the structure of the episode.
Besides what streaming platform or network has bought the show, one question that remains is whether The Insider is just a working title or a new titleand, honestly, if theyre going to change the name, thats a pretty great one. (Well, except how overused The Insider already is on TV and in film.) Theres also the question of who, if anyone, will host.
Update: Netflix is producing the new version, as Kasstings web site confirms: Insider NETFLIX, Eureka Productions. That explains why Netflix is streaming old seasons of The Mole.As if that wasnt great enough news, The Insider is being produced by Eureka Productions, which is also behind the outstanding ABC reality competition Holey Moley and the upcoming reality TV version of Frogger, which is also filming in Australia starting later this month.
The application, which promises both physical challenges and mental challenges, also makes it clear that the show is an American production thats just filming in Australia by asking applicants if they live in either the United States or Australia, and ask if someone is an American Citizen living in Australia.
The casting application posted by Kassting says filming of The Insider is tentatively scheduled for May 29 through the end of August, but since three months is an incredibly long time, its likely thats just the filming window. The casting notice says filming will last seven weeks, which is a little longer than Survivors window.
With summer production, its possible well see the show as early as fall, but its more likely itll premiere in 2022.https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/05/mole-insider-casting-filming-australia/