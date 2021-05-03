I loved the Mole, at least the first ones.



Looks like 1 and possibly 2 are coming to Netflix on June 22! (Looks like US only...sorry guys!)

The Andy Dehnart article has a lot of interesting ideas:

Here are the original "Moles",

The Mole, hosted by Anderson Cooper (2001)

The Mole: The Next Betrayal, hosted by Anderson Cooper (2002)

Celebrity Mole: Hawaii, hosted by Ahmad Rashad (2003)

Celebrity Mole: Yucatán, hosted by Ahmad Rashad (2004)

Are we only getting the Anderson hosted 1&2? Which would be awesome as I loved those best lol.

Per Andy: "The cast section lists only Anderson Cooper, and he hosted only seasons one and two"

I was first exposed to this when I was in the Netherlands for an extended time. But since I don't speak Dutch it was...DIFFICULT to follow lol. But it is still going strong there:

" The Belgian version, De Mol , just premiered its ninth season in March, and the Dutch version, Wie is de Mol? , aired its 21st season earlier this year." https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2021/05/mole-insider-casting-filming-australia/







Andy also thinks the Netflix show filming ths summere may be a "new version of the Mole":

Anyway, something fun to look forward to!

If anyone would want to host the rewatches please do message me!

, hosted by Jon Kelley (2008)