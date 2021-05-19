« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tough As Nails Seasons 3: News and Announcements!  (Read 570 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6042
  • I'm a Reality TV Nerd!
Tough As Nails Seasons 3: News and Announcements!
« on: May 19, 2021, 08:18:52 PM »
According to the 2021-22 CBS Fall Schedule, Tough As Nails Season 3 (and possibly 4?), will air 9:00 Wednesdays on CBS

« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 06:11:13 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: Tough As Nails Seasons 3 & 4 News (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #1 on: May 19, 2021, 08:28:12 PM »
According to the Tough as Nails casting page on CBS, today (May 19) was the first day of production (or at least day 1 of the mandatory 2-week pre-season quarantine) on season 3.

https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/faq
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52124
  • TAR Detective
Re: Tough As Nails Seasons 3 (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #2 on: June 07, 2021, 10:05:28 PM »
Tough As Nails TWITTER
@ToughAsNailsCBS
·
8h
Kicking off production for season 3 of #ToughAsNails at Camp Pendleton! Get ready for a competition bigger and better than ever!

Video:

https://twitter.com/toughasnailscbs/status/1401969666575249414?s=12&fbclid=IwAR3QEdNng4GPgj-_5DhFJ1NM5h2aBPxtNtonT9aJM-FHNfbI3QfWmqEEbY0
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3714
Re: Tough As Nails Seasons 3 (Possible Spoilers!)
« Reply #3 on: July 12, 2021, 01:07:47 PM »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24595
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Tough As Nails Seasons 3: News and Announcements!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:39:37 AM »
MEET THE 12 NEW CHALLENGERS COMPETING ON THE THIRD SEASON OF TOUGH AS NAILS, PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6



Competitors Include a Fire Captain, Crop Duster, Lineman, Ironworker and More

Season Ones Winner Marine Veteran Kelly Murph Murphy Returns to Kick Off the New Season from Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base



TOUGH AS NAILS, the reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running, returns with 12 new competitors ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness, on the third season premiere, Wednesday, Oct. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The cast includes a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and showrunner.

These competitors who are the best of the best in their chosen trades and come from different walks of life, but all roll up their sleeves every day to make an honest days living, will kick off the third season from Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, when season ones winner, Marine veteran Kelly Murph Murphy, returns to lead the crews through a series of military-style challenges. Throughout the season, crews will have to complete their jobs at other renowned locations, including Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles, the U.S. Coast Guard in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway, a motorsports facility, leading to one competitor being crowned the champion and winning the coveted TOUGH AS NAILS belt. However, anyone who punches out of the individual competition can still win additional cash prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

It is a privilege that we are now in season three of TOUGH AS NAILS and can continue to honor Americas hardest-working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time, said Phil Keoghan, host and executive producer. It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate. While there is only one TOUGH AS NAILS champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards, and what makes this show special, is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, its good to see a group of people from all walks of life, who have never met each other before, unite and work together for a common goal.

Link: https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/releases/view?id=58233
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 