Watched the finale last night. That second/final day was extremely anticlimactic. The 2 days' courses should have been swapped. The first day was exciting and interesting in spots, and the second day was a snoozer (probably why the first day got like 75% of the episode's runtime. And I've watched TAR enough to never really believe that the teams were all that close, no matter how many times the narrator tried to tell us they were in a "virtual dead heat."
I echo Peach's sentiments above. The show is an amazing achievement technically and production-wise. The locations and camera shots are incredible. And I like that they are not afraid to let the viewer peek into the production once in a while (occasionally showing producers onscreen and even airing the questions contestants get asked in post-leg interviews). But the race aspect was lacking, partly because of the really lousy way the show introduced the cast.
I also checked out the show's ratings, and they are not pretty at all. The finale managed a 0.03 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo with just 202,000 total viewers. I know that linear ratings aren't everything anymore, and the show is coming to Disney+ soon, since Disney owns the network, so the show's future will likely depend on how it does on Disney+.