Author Topic: General News and Discussion  (Read 261 times)

Online georgiapeach

General News and Discussion
« on: March 28, 2021, 04:06:35 PM »
Starts Monday March 29 10pm on the National Geographic Channel.
Offline TheRabbi

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #1 on: April 01, 2021, 09:28:35 AM »
Was the first episode longer than an hour? I recorded it when it was on and watched it last night. It recorded one hour and the first "leg" ended, and then it appeared the second leg was beginning and then the DVR cut off. If it was an extended episode you'd think they would get their act straight in the listings. Maybe I'll see if they're re-airing it at all this week and tape extra time if so.

The first hour was ok. If the whole thing is only 7 episodes then I will certainly stick with it, but I wasn't really grabbed by anything. I found the editing pretty scattered except for the straightforward stuff like the rock-climb.
Online Xoruz

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #2 on: April 01, 2021, 09:45:51 AM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on April 01, 2021, 09:28:35 AM
Was the first episode longer than an hour?

It was 90 minutes, but even when the episode was airing my TV guide said that Genius would be airing instead of the premiere's last half-hour.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #3 on: April 06, 2021, 11:14:51 PM »
Episode One Thoughts

I enjoyed this premiere! My thoughts are that it's very similar to the BBC's series Race Across The World. Some of the places in Canada, Russia, Vietnam & South America were awe-inspiring to see and this competition is fierce! I do think the editing is all over the place and I'm not sure 90 minute episodes are the go with this show? Anyway, the series is only short at seven episodes and it will give me the time to watch the series while the weather is getting cooler over here and in between my casual work :)
Offline TheRabbi

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 AM »
I thought the second episode was much more enjoyable. Great locations, tough challenges, and are getting to know the teams more. It's a good show.
Offline zacz

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:58:38 AM »
I'll continue watching but I was hoping it would be more like 'Race across the World'. The editing is not helping in my opinion as too much is skipped or done so quickly that you don't get a sense of how far teams have travelled or what they have been doing.  I thought they were travelling the full distance of their courses to start with but I have since realised that there are quite a few flights between each 'leg'. The flight ban is why 'race across the world' works so well in my opinion.

Hope it gets more interesting in future episodes.
Online georgiapeach

Re: General News and Discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:16 AM »
The cinematography is outstanding. Checck out the crew film on my FB page of what they went thru just to GET to a location. I really love the concept but IMO they are missing out on some opportunities.

For me the worst is lack of cast/teamdevolpment. Part of the issue is that other than some local news articles we were never given a CAST REVEAL by the show. We needed that. Who are they? How did they get together? Why do they want to do this? Much could have whet our interest before the show.

Then....We were barely introduced at the start. They were off and racing and we still didnt "know" them. I need to know more about them.  When there are conflicts explain WHY. Make us LIKE them.

I do like the maps/where they are. This could also be amplified in a weekly print summary done by Nat Geo but that hasn't happened.

I love the concept. Love the amazing effort running teams in diff parts of the world at the same time must have taken. Love the cinematography. The scenary is outstanding.

I just want more cast development most I think. In TAR we always (thanks to intros/interviews/press releases) pretty well know the teams even before the start. INSIDER videos fill in many of the gaps. Nat Geo could applify this show a thousand times by providing insider clips and videos online. Show us maps and routes on line. Share insider difficulties they faced. This has to be perhaps the MOST difficult show ever filmed. MAKE US SEE THAT. Outakes could be so engaging.


