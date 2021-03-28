The cinematography is outstanding. Checck out the crew film on my FB page of what they went thru just to GET to a location. I really love the concept but IMO they are missing out on some opportunities.



For me the worst is lack of cast/teamdevolpment. Part of the issue is that other than some local news articles we were never given a CAST REVEAL by the show. We needed that. Who are they? How did they get together? Why do they want to do this? Much could have whet our interest before the show.



Then....We were barely introduced at the start. They were off and racing and we still didnt "know" them. I need to know more about them. When there are conflicts explain WHY. Make us LIKE them.



I do like the maps/where they are. This could also be amplified in a weekly print summary done by Nat Geo but that hasn't happened.



I love the concept. Love the amazing effort running teams in diff parts of the world at the same time must have taken. Love the cinematography. The scenary is outstanding.



I just want more cast development most I think. In TAR we always (thanks to intros/interviews/press releases) pretty well know the teams even before the start. INSIDER videos fill in many of the gaps. Nat Geo could applify this show a thousand times by providing insider clips and videos online. Show us maps and routes on line. Share insider difficulties they faced. This has to be perhaps the MOST difficult show ever filmed. MAKE US SEE THAT. Outakes could be so engaging.





