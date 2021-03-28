Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Anyone have any info on any Survivor or other reality filming happening now??Some crew possibly spotted....
I think this was for Survivor Philippines. Our Survivor is getting underway now. Thanks!
The new season of "Survivor VIP" has started, today (Tuesday) host Guy Zu-Aretz and the contestants of the new season that will be broadcast on Network 13 flew to the Philippines.
That's interesting considering they've closed the border to non-Filipinos again. They must have made an exception or made it through before they locked down again? I wonder where in the Philippines? I guess there's areas that are safer than others.
I do think Caramoan is the place for the upcoming Israeli Survivor season? Or other Philippine place perhaps in Palawan.
