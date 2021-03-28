Anyone have any info on any Survivor or other reality filming happening now??





Some crew possibly spotted....









Survivor US is now in pre-production in Fiji for S41. Australian Survivor is going to film in Queensland for there 8th season in the coming months. Survivor Mexico has any upcoming season in 2021. That is all I know on Survivor, and I only follow TAR, Survivor, and Big Brother. I don't have anything for Big Brother either. BB Canada is currently filming/airing S9 right now.