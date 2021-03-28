« previous next »
Philippine Filming??

Offline georgiapeach

Philippine Filming??
March 28, 2021, 01:22:06 PM
Anyone have any info on any Survivor or other reality filming happening now??


Some crew possibly spotted....


Re: Philippine Filming??
March 29, 2021, 03:17:42 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 28, 2021, 01:22:06 PM
Anyone have any info on any Survivor or other reality filming happening now??


Some crew possibly spotted....


Survivor US is now in pre-production in Fiji for S41. Australian Survivor is going to film in Queensland for there 8th season in the coming months. Survivor Mexico has any upcoming season in 2021. That is all I know on Survivor, and I only follow TAR, Survivor, and Big Brother. I don't have anything for Big Brother either. BB Canada is currently filming/airing S9 right now.
Re: Philippine Filming??
March 29, 2021, 05:48:18 PM
Know of a sound person on the U.S. Survivor that is now in quarantine prior to filming.
Re: Philippine Filming??
March 30, 2021, 12:45:55 PM
I think this was for Survivor Philippines.

Our Survivor is getting underway now.

Thanks!
Re: Philippine Filming??
Yesterday at 08:45:20 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 30, 2021, 12:45:55 PM
I think this was for Survivor Philippines.

Our Survivor is getting underway now.

Thanks!

There hasn't been a season since 2012. Probably another version.
Re: Philippine Filming??
Yesterday at 08:58:36 PM
It's Israel.

The new season of "Survivor VIP" has started, today (Tuesday) host Guy Zu-Aretz and the contestants of the new season that will be broadcast on Network 13 flew to the Philippines.

https://www.srugim.co.il/549628-%D7%99%D7%95%D7%91%D7%9C-%D7%94%D7%9E%D7%91%D7%95%D7%9C%D7%91%D7%9C-%D7%95%D7%92%D7%A7%D7%99-%D7%90%D7%96%D7%95%D7%9C%D7%90%D7%99-%D7%9E%D7%A9%D7%AA%D7%AA%D7%A4%D7%99-%D7%94%D7%99%D7%A9%D7%A8%D7%93
Re: Philippine Filming??
Yesterday at 10:47:44 PM
That's interesting considering they've closed the border to non-Filipinos again. They must have made an exception or made it through before they locked down again? I wonder where in the Philippines? I guess there's areas that are safer than others.
Re: Philippine Filming??
Today at 12:33:06 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Yesterday at 10:47:44 PM
That's interesting considering they've closed the border to non-Filipinos again. They must have made an exception or made it through before they locked down again? I wonder where in the Philippines? I guess there's areas that are safer than others.

Caramoan...just like US 25 and 26.
Re: Philippine Filming??
Today at 04:15:28 AM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on Yesterday at 10:47:44 PM
That's interesting considering they've closed the border to non-Filipinos again. They must have made an exception or made it through before they locked down again? I wonder where in the Philippines? I guess there's areas that are safer than others.

Yeah and the Philippines is experiencing COVID restrictions all over again. Greater Manila Area (Metropolitan Area and nearby provinces) is already on the second week of the strict lockdown since at the end of March.

I do think Caramoan is the place for the upcoming Israeli Survivor season? Or other Philippine place perhaps in Palawan.

Here are the map of the Philippines which is COVID safe
