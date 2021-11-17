These are the scores of the different couples:
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 33
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 33
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 32
Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 29
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 28
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 27
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 25
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 19
These scores don't include the secret vote from Carolina Ardohain, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.