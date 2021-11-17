« previous next »
SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 17, 2021, 09:15:51 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte: 9 + ? + 10 + 6 + 8 = 33

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas: 4 + ? + 8 + 9 + 7 = 28
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 17, 2021, 09:16:22 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Lady Marmalade / Roxanne (Noelia Marzol & Ensemble)
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - I have a dream / Mamma mía / Dancing Queen (Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas & Ensemble)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 18, 2021, 05:23:34 PM
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 18, 2021, 09:14:22 PM
Second gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 25

video

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 18, 2021, 09:15:01 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez: 5 + ? + 8 + 6 + 6 = 25

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio: 10 + ? + 9 + 10 + 10 = 39
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 18, 2021, 09:15:45 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Rich man's flug / Rhythm of life / (Hey) Big spender (Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez & Ensemble)
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Good Morning Baltimore / The nicest kids in town / You can't stop the beat (Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio & Ensemble)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 05:38:51 PM
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 08:28:12 PM
Elimination scheduled to happen on Tuesday.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 08:28:46 PM
Live update:

This round will have a double elimination.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 09:14:10 PM
Third gala:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 29

video

Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 27

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 09:14:36 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz: 5 + ? + 8 + 7 + 9 = 29

Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés: 3 + ? + 8 + 7 + 9 = 27
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 19, 2021, 09:15:09 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - City of stars / A lovely night / Another day of sun (Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz & Ensemble)
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Say a little prayer for you / Go west / It's raining men (Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés & Ensemble)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 22, 2021, 08:11:16 AM
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 22, 2021, 08:55:13 PM
Ninth zero of the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 22, 2021, 09:15:33 PM
Fourth gala:

Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 32

video

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 19

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 22, 2021, 09:16:04 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber: 7 + ? + 9 + 8 + 8 = 32

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala: 0 + ? + 8 + 6 + 5 = 19
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
November 22, 2021, 09:16:39 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Buenos Aires / Don't cry for me, Argentina (Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber)
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Arabian nights / Friend like me / A whole new world (Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala & Ensemble)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 05:15:06 PM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 PM »
This round the elimination is decided by the audience.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 09:00:46 PM »
Last gala:

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 33

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 09:01:27 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona: 9 + ? + 10 + 7 + 7 = 33
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 09:02:06 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Here I go again / More than words / Don't stop believing (Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona & Ensemble)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 33
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 33
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 32
Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 29
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 28
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 27
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 25
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 19

These scores don't include the secret vote from Carolina Ardohain, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: MUSICALS
« Reply #873 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Carolina Ardohain secret votes were revealed:

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39 + 10 = 49
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 33 + 10 = 43
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 32 + 10 = 42
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 33 + 7 = 40
Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 29 + 8 = 37
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 28 + 5 = 33
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 27 + 6 = 33
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 19 + 8 = 27


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 38 points.
