Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #650 on: September 27, 2021, 10:05:58 PM
First gala:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 35

video


This challenge the secret vote is held by Guillermina Valdés.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #651 on: September 27, 2021, 10:06:26 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal: 10 + 7 + ? + 8 + 10 = 35
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #652 on: September 27, 2021, 10:07:02 PM
Song danced on this gala:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal - Proud Mary (Tina Turner)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #653 on: September 28, 2021, 09:52:22 AM
With all the news yesterday I forgot to say that Jorge Moliniers is unable to compete due to an injury suffered during a rehearsal. He's going to be replaced by Ignacio Gonatta.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #654 on: September 28, 2021, 02:17:45 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 27, 2021, 09:38:51 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on September 27, 2021, 09:35:06 PM
Live update:

Julieta Nair Calvo has announced that she has to quit the reality because she's pregnant. :conf: :conf:

She's going to be replaced by Rochi Igarzabal, who's performing with her on this challenge.

A little more about this: she's been performing knowing she was pregnant since the Reggaeton round (mid-July), something that production, Marcelo and the members of the jury also knew.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SING
Reply #655 on: September 28, 2021, 06:40:27 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte + Germán Tripel
Nazareno Móttola & Micaela Grimoldi + Martín Pampiglione
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona + Patricio Guevara

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Last Edit: September 28, 2021, 09:18:58 PM by Alenaveda
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #656 on: September 28, 2021, 08:59:06 PM
Also I forgot to put the rules of the round:

Team members are allowed to only dance while the guest singer performs.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #657 on: September 28, 2021, 10:18:28 PM
Second gala:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte + Germán Tripel - Score: 22

video

Nazareno Móttola & Micaela Grimoldi + Martín Pampiglione - Score: 19

video

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona + Patricio Guevara - Score: 23

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #658 on: September 28, 2021, 10:18:56 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte + Germán Tripel: 5 + 6 + ? + 5 + 6 = 22

Nazareno Móttola & Micaela Grimoldi + Martín Pampiglione: 4 + 5 + ? + 5 + 5 = 19

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona + Patricio Guevara: 4 + 6 + ? + 6 + 7 = 23
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #659 on: September 28, 2021, 10:19:32 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte + Germán Tripel - Beggin' (Måneskin)
Nazareno Móttola & Micaela Grimoldi + Martín Pampiglione - Nadie es perfecto / Asado y fernet (Los Caligaris)
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona + Patricio Guevara - You give love a bad name / It's my life (Bon Jovi)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 06:14:24 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez + Mery Granados
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz + Patricio Wittis
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala + Florencia Anca

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 06:15:26 PM
Breaking news:

Rumors are told that there's going to be a huge twist coming starting the next challenge.

Everything will be revealed by Marcelo tonight.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 PM
Third gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez + Mery Granados - Score: 27

video

José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz + Patricio Wittis - Score: 20

video

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala + Florencia Anca - Score: 17

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez + Mery Granados: 4 + 9 + ? + 7 + 7 = 27

José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz + Patricio Wittis: 10 + 5 + ? + 2 + 3 = 20

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala + Florencia Anca: 3 + 5 + ? + 5 + 4 = 17
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez + Mery Granados - Chandellier (Sia)
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz + Patricio Wittis - No me dejan salir (Charly García)
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala + Florencia Anca - Get right (Jennifer Lopez)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 10:18:53 PM
Elimination scheduled to happen on Tuesday.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 PM
Next challenge is DANCING WITH KIDS.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #667 on: Today at 08:36:15 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 06:15:26 PM
Breaking news:

Rumors are told that there's going to be a huge twist coming starting the next challenge.

Everything will be revealed by Marcelo tonight.

Marcelo didn't make the announce yesterday. So far, what is known is that there's going to be a change in the format of the reality:

- Teams will be randomly paired in duels where one of them will be saved by the jury and moved into the next round.
- In a second instance, the losers will compete each other, with the jury saving part of them.
- The remaining loser teams will fight for not being eliminated.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SING
Reply #668 on: Today at 06:51:01 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz + Ivana Rossi
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz + Marcela Morelos
Rodrigo Tapari & Sol Beatriz + Heidy Viciedo

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #669 on: Today at 10:10:17 PM
Fourth gala:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz + Ivana Rossi - Score: 32

video

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz + Marcela Morelo - Score: 30

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #670 on: Today at 10:10:44 PM
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz + Ivana Rossi: 4 + 10 + ? + 8 + 10 = 32

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz + Marcela Morelo: 10 + 7 + ? + 6 + 7 = 30
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
Reply #671 on: Today at 10:11:28 PM
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz + Ivana Rossi - Lágrimas negras (Paco Montalvo)
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz + Marcela Morelo - Corazón salvaje / Ponernos de acuerdo / La fuerza del engaño (Marcela Morelo)
