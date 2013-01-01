« previous next »
Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER  (Read 20128 times)

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 10:05:58 PM »
First gala:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal - Score: 35

This challenge the secret vote is held by Guillermina Valdés.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal: 10 + 7 + ? + 8 + 10 = 35
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 PM »
Song danced on this gala:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Rochi Igarzabal - Proud Mary (Tina Turner)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:52:22 AM »
With all the news yesterday I forgot to say that Jorge Moliniers is unable to compete due to an injury suffered during a rehearsal. He's going to be replaced by Ignacio Gonatta.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING W/GUEST SINGER
« Reply #654 on: Today at 02:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 09:38:51 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM
Live update:

Julieta Nair Calvo has announced that she has to quit the reality because she's pregnant. :conf: :conf:

She's going to be replaced by Rochi Igarzabal, who's performing with her on this challenge.

A little more about this: she's been performing knowing she was pregnant since the Reggaeton round (mid-July), something that production, Marcelo and the members of the jury also knew.
