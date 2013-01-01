« previous next »
Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SALSA W/GUEST DANCER  (Read 15487 times)

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SALSA W/GUEST DANCER
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Guillermina Valdés secret votes were revealed:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez + Maitena "Kuki Jazz" - Score: 40 + 10 = 50
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio + Adabel Guerrero - Score: 39 + 10 = 49
Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei + Omar Mazzei - Score: 37 + 10 = 47
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni + Martín Salwe - Score: 35 + 9 = 44
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi + Martín Baclini - Score: 35 + 9 = 44
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz + Nazareno Mottola - Score: 34 + 8 = 42
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber + Federico Salles - Score: 32 + 10 = 42
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz + Diego Ramos - Score: 31 + 9 = 40
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala + Cinthia Fernández - Score: 30 + 10 = 40
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona + Rodrigo Noya - Score: 31 + 8 = 39
Rodrigo Tapari & Sol Beatriz + Tyago Griffo - Score: 29 + 10 = 39
Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte + Brian Lanzelotta - Score: 29 + 7 = 36
Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers + Mariano Martínez - Score: 28 + 8 = 36
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz + Monica Cuello - Score: 27 + 8 = 35
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas + Alicia Ceballos - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés + Graciela Paganini - Score: 25 + 6 = 31
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Nicolás Schell + Dan Breitman - Score: 21 + 10 = 31
Lionel Ferro & Camila Lonigro + Mica Viciconte - Score: 21 + 8 = 29


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 34 points.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SALSA W/GUEST DANCER
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 08:22:00 PM
If there's no last minute changes, the following challenge is ONE WE ALL KNOW.

And after this one, the next one is the JURY'S CHALLENGE, where the members of the jury will decide which rhythm and song the team will dance.

About this last challenge:

The selection of teams, rhythm and songs were made during the sentence. These were the teams chosen by each juror:

ANGEL DE BRITO:
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz

CAROLINA ARDOHAIN:
Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona
Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers

GUILLERMINA VALDÉS:
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz
Rodrigo Tapari & Sol Beatriz
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés
Lionel Ferro & Camila Lonigro

JIMENA BARÓN:
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Nicolás Schell

HERNÁN PIQUÍN:
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas
