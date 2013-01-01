If there's no last minute changes, the following challenge is ONE WE ALL KNOW.
And after this one, the next one is the JURY'S CHALLENGE, where the members of the jury will decide which rhythm and song the team will dance.
About this last challenge:
The selection of teams, rhythm and songs were made during the sentence. These were the teams chosen by each juror:
ANGEL DE BRITO:
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz
CAROLINA ARDOHAIN:
Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona
Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers
GUILLERMINA VALDÉS:
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz
Rodrigo Tapari & Sol Beatriz
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés
Lionel Ferro & Camila Lonigro
JIMENA BARÓN:
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Nicolás Schell
HERNÁN PIQUÍN:
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas