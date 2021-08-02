Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
News update:Angela Leiva won't be competing on the Pole Dance round. She's going to be replaced by Valeria Archimó.(Need to say that Archimó is one of the best dancers that has participated on this show and in the previous seasons when Pole Dance was performed she had some of the best scores on that rhythm)
Live update:Mar Tarres was unable to perform in the final duel due to have some respiratory problems (she's asthmatic) and the doctor on the studio didn't allow to participate.Production decided to wait until Monday and then take a final decision. Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayone made their performance before the news were given.
Songs performed on this round:Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Sax (Fleur East) / Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars)Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas - Girl like me (Black Eyed Peas & Shakira) / Fireball (Pitbull ft. John Ryan)
LAST ROUND:videovideoMario Guerci & Soledad Bayona: 3 (J. Barón, H. Piquín & G. Valdés)Mar Tárres & Franco Mariotti: 1 (Angel De Brito) (ELIMINATED)
