CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
News update:

Angela Leiva won't be competing on the Pole Dance round. She's going to be replaced by Valeria Archimó.

(Need to say that Archimó is one of the best dancers that has participated on this show and in the previous seasons when Pole Dance was performed she had some of the best scores on that rhythm)
CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
Another one:

Débora Plager won't be participating on the Pole Dance round either. Her replacement will be Noelia Marzol.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Carolina Ardohain returns today to the jury. However Guillermina Valdés will stay on the jury too.

Therefore we're going to have five members on this round.
CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
They allowed her to perform tonight. Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona were offered to do it too, but they refused it.
CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
Live update:

Final duel won by Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona.
CHALLENGE: SUPERDUEL
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
First gala:

Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei - Score: 30

video

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 23

video


This challenge the secret vote is held by Jimena Barón.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei: 10 + 5 + 10 + ? + 5 = 30

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas: 7 + 4 + 8 + ? + 4 = 23
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Songs danced on this gala:

Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei - Adiós Nonino (Astor Piazzola)
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Believer (Imagine Dragons)
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Ignacio Saraceni

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
If there's no last minutes changes, the following challenge after the Pole Dance is CUMBIA.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Another perfect score from the jury! For the third time this season a couple reaches 40 points in a gala.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
On this round's Duel the couples will have to repeat their choreography.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Second gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 40

video

Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Celeste Muriega - Score: 19

video

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 16

video
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez: 10 + 10 + 10 + ? + 10 = 40

Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Celeste Muriega: 6 + 2 + 7 + ? + 4 = 19

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz: 5 + 2 + 5 + ? + 4 = 16
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Boom (X Ambassadors)
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Celeste Muriega - Oh! Darling (Juliet Simms)
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Seven Nation Army (SKALD)
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers
Valeria Archimó & Jonathan Lazarte
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz
Noelia Marzol & Nicolás Villalba

This list is subject to last minutes changes.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Fourth zero of the season, this time from Carolina Ardohain. The victims, Noelia Marzol & Nicolás Villalba.
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Third gala:

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 20

video

Noelia Marzol & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 15

video
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz: 7 + 3 + 6 + ? + 4 = 20

Noelia Marzol & Nicolás Villalba: 4 + 0 + 6 + ? + 5 = 15
CHALLENGE: POLE DANCE
Songs danced on this gala:

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Dangerous woman (Ariana Grande)
Noelia Marzol & Nicolás Villalba - River / Dark side  (Bishop Briggs) / Gangsta (Kehlani)
