« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9] 10   Go Down

Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO  (Read 6457 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #200 on: June 24, 2021, 06:04:39 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez
Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte
Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #201 on: June 24, 2021, 07:43:15 PM »
First perfect score from the jury! For the first time in the season one team reached 30 points in a gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #202 on: June 24, 2021, 09:29:11 PM »
Second gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 30

video

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 26

video

Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 16

video

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 28

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #203 on: June 24, 2021, 09:31:42 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez: 10 + 10 + 10 + ? = 30

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas: 9 + 9 + 8 + ? = 26

Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería: 4 + 7 + 5 + ? = 16

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber: 10 + 9 + 9 + ? = 28
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #204 on: June 24, 2021, 09:32:48 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Don't stop 'til you get enough (Michael Jackson)
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Treasure (Bruno Mars)
Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería - Blame it on the boogie (The Jacksons)
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Get up offa that thing (James Brown) / Sex machine (Mya)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #205 on: June 28, 2021, 08:57:36 AM »
No show tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #206 on: June 29, 2021, 09:35:28 AM »
This week the show will air also on Friday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #207 on: June 29, 2021, 05:05:07 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz
Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara
Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni
Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #208 on: June 29, 2021, 07:25:08 PM »
The previous program is still on the air, so we have a little delay.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #209 on: June 29, 2021, 07:46:00 PM »
News update:

Marcelo Tinelli announced that Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk won't be participating on this round as his father has passed away.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #210 on: June 29, 2021, 09:20:51 PM »
Third gala:

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 12

video

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 20

video

José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Score: 12

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #211 on: June 29, 2021, 09:21:23 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz: 2 + 5 + 5 + ? = 12

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz: 7 + 7 + 6 + ? = 20

José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz: 2 + 6 + 4 + ?   = 12
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #212 on: June 29, 2021, 09:21:55 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Giant (Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man)
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Cosmic Girl (Jamiroquai)
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Let's groove (Earth, Wind & Fire)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 AM »
Before posting the full episode...

Marcelo and production staged a folklore duel between Jonathan Lazarte and Ernesto Díaz with the purpose of surprising them. To Jonathan Lazarte with a video remembering his granny, who was his biggest supporter when he decided to pursue the dancing career and passed away last year, where all his family sent him their love. For Ernesto Díaz, there was also a video from his family, but when he was about to perform in this "duel" production surprises him with the appearance of his sister - who was always his dance partner - coming from the province of Córdoba to dance with him. And he received a last surprise being reunited also with his mom that lives in Córdoba too.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:16:52 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers
Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni
Mar Tárres & Franco Mariotti
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 PM »
Marcelo and production has prepared a new surprise, this time for Mar Tarres, who's going to be reunited with her grandmother who she haven't met since the beginning of the pandemic.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 07:28:07 PM »
Marcelo has announced that four new teams will join the competition.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM »
Fourth gala:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 26

video

Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni - Score: 17

video

Mar Tárres & Franco Mariotti - Score: 20

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte: 10 + 8 + 8 + ? = 26

Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni: 5 + 6 + 6 + ? = 17

Mar Tárres & Franco Mariotti: 6 + 6 + 8 + ? = 20 
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Get lucky (Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams)
Sofía "Jujuy" Jiménez & Ignacio Saraceni - One kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa)
Mar Tárres & Franco Mariotti - You make me feel (Sylvester)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:46:19 AM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Friday.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:16:33 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on June 29, 2021, 07:46:00 PM
News update:

Marcelo Tinelli announced that Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk won't be participating on this round as his father has passed away.

His replacement will be Rodrigo Tapari.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #222 on: Today at 06:17:44 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba
Rodrigo Tapari & Bárbara Silenzi
Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala
Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:53:55 PM »
Fifth gala:

Rodrigo Tapari & Bárbara Silenzi - Score: 17

video

Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 22

video

Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 26

video

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 27

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10835
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: DISCO
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:54:31 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Rodrigo Tapari & Bárbara Silenzi: 4 + 6 + 7 + ? = 17

Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba: 10 + 6 + 6 + ? = 22

Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara: 10 + 8 + 8 + ? = 26

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala: 8 + 10 + 9 + ? = 27
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9] 10   Go Up
« previous next »
 