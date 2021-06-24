Before posting the full episode...



Marcelo and production staged a folklore duel between Jonathan Lazarte and Ernesto Díaz with the purpose of surprising them. To Jonathan Lazarte with a video remembering his granny, who was his biggest supporter when he decided to pursue the dancing career and passed away last year, where all his family sent him their love. For Ernesto Díaz, there was also a video from his family, but when he was about to perform in this "duel" production surprises him with the appearance of his sister - who was always his dance partner - coming from the province of Córdoba to dance with him. And he received a last surprise being reunited also with his mom that lives in Córdoba too.