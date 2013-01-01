Wow, man. I'm in disbelief at how close of a finish that was. It's truly an honor to win against such stiff competition; betheactress, you were one of the most skilled and consistent designers I've seen and I hope you continue contributing to RFF in whatever manner you can! You have natural talent!
I want to shout out Nuku and NRH as well; Nuku and I started talking TAR even after DC and it's been great fun. NRH, you're an incredibly gifted host and it translated super well to your designs here, too. Thanks for the help getting my own game off the ground.
I'd like to thank the judges as well for providing great feedback and helping me regain some design mojo after some early rust; as I had told Pi over the summer, my computer broke and I lost 5 years worth of amazing race designs, ideas, etc. Losing all that material after not designing for a while deflated me, but I'm glad to have caught the bug again.
I also want to thank the rest of the competitors and recognize MrDS and Jimmer in particular. They were ridiculously good designers and I have no doubt they could've beaten me and gone the distance.
Lots of gratitude for Design Challenge and curious what season 9 could bring!