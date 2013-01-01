« previous next »
The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!

The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« on: Today at 05:54:57 PM »



This season on Design Challenge, 19 designers set out to prove they had what it takes to become the next master architect of Amazing Race legs. Faced with twists from the very beginning, designers trekked from the starting line in Yosemite National Park and voyaged from the wonders of Africa to some of the worlds most advanced cities to the ancient cultures of South America. Along the way, fifteen were eliminated.

For the first time, four designers advanced to the finale. Tasked with designing a twelve-leg route and a final leg, they rose to the challenge and submitted incredible creations. Now, its time to see how they did in the eyes of the judges. Who will claim the top spot?

Welcome to the finale of Design Challenge Eight!

Audience, please refrain from posting until given notice after the end of the full Show. Thank you!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:01:31 PM »


SITE: CHRIST'S COLLEGE, CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND
TIME: 10:00 PM



Phil Keoghan: Welcome, finalists! I hope it's been a great visit to my hometown of Christchurch, and that it's provided you the inspiration for designing your final legs.

As you know, the theme for this final round was Around the World. Your routes took us to all six inhabited continents and to several brand-new countries. Additionally, you introduced never-before-seen twists, such as hosting Finish Lines outside of the United States. The judges for this final round were quite impressed!

In case you need a reminder, the judges for this round were Kamineko, Gamerfan, and Pi, alongside Lee Sanders. Each judge assigned a score of 1 through 5 to each of your first eleven legs, for a possible total of 55 points. Then, your final leg was scored on a 50-point scale, for a possible total of 105 points.

We'll start by revealing the scores for the first 11 legs, followed by the score for the final leg and the cumulative score.

Designers, best of luck! Here we go!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:03:21 PM »




By random order, we'll start with Kamineko's scores for the first eleven legs.


Kamineko's score for betheactress:

44




Kamineko's score for Bookworm:

49




Kamineko's score for Nuku:

37.5




Kamineko's score for nrh2110:

35.5
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:52 PM »




By random order, Gamerfan's scores for the first eleven legs will be revealed next.


Gamerfan's score for Bookworm:

48




Gamerfan's score for Nuku:

43




Gamerfan's score for nrh2110:

44




Gamerfan's score for betheactress:

54
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:05:56 PM »




By random order, Lee Sanders' scores for the first eleven legs will be revealed next.


Lee's score for Nuku:

42




Lee's score for nrh2110:

40




Lee's score for betheactress:

45




Lee's score for Bookworm:

47
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:13 PM »




By random order, Pi's scores for the first eleven legs will be revealed last.


Pi's score for nrh2110:

46




Pi's score for betheactress:

47.5




Pi's score for Bookworm:

49




Pi's score for Nuku:

43.5
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:08:18 PM »




Let's add up and average the scores each designer received for their first eleven legs.

These averages will be added to the average scores for each designer's final leg to determine their Final Score!


nrh2110

Total: 165.5
Average: 41.375




betheactress

Total: 190.5
Average: 47.625




Bookworm

Total: 193
Average: 48.25




Nuku

Total: 166
Average: 41.5




Let's now proceed to the reveal of the scores for the Final Legs. Like before, the order of judges is random.

It's anyone's game! Good luck!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:10:06 PM »




Here are Pi's scores for the final legs!


Pi's score for Nuku:

39




Pi's score for Bookworm:

44




Pi's score for betheactress:

43




Pi's score for nrh2110:

42
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:11:11 PM »




Up next are Lee Sanders' scores for the final legs!


Lee's score for Bookworm:

39




Lee's score for betheactress:

34




Lee's score for nrh2110:

35




Lee's score for Nuku:

29
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:12:08 PM »




I'll now present Gamerfan's scores for the final legs!


Gamerfan's score for betheactress:

42




Gamerfan's score for nrh2110:

33




Gamerfan's score for Nuku:

47




Gamerfan's score for Bookworm:

40
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:13:03 PM »




Last but not least, here are Kamineko's scores for the finales!


Kamineko's score for nrh2110:

39




Kamineko's score for Nuku:

39




Kamineko's score for Bookworm:

45




Kamineko's score for betheactress:

47
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:13:34 PM »





It's time to reveal our fourth place finisher.


















































With a total score of 78.625...



















































Congratulations nrh2110, you have claimed fourth place in Design Challenge 8!

 :conf: :conf: :conf:

(41.375 + 37.25 = 78.625)

With three seasons of your race under your belt as well as a finale finish in your first Design Challenge, it's safe to say you've made your mark as a great designer! Keep your head held high and best of luck in your future adventures, whether it be hosting or designing!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:14:34 PM »





Now, let us announce our third place finisher.


















































With a total score of 80...



















































Congratulations to Nuku, you have achieved third place in Design Challenge 8!

 :luvya: :luvya: :luvya:

(41.5 + 38.5 = 80)

Nuku! I'm amazed how far you came and how much you were able to improve over the course of the season! From your round 1 leg in North Carolina, to a full-fledged route that would be an amazing season of TAR. Thanks for entering this season; it's been a blast!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:15:50 PM »





The time has come for what we've all been waiting for. Two designers remain. Who will be crowned the winner of Design Challenge Eight?


















































With a total score of 90.25...



















































CONGRATULATIONS BOOKWORM, you are the champion of Design Challenge 8!

 :cheer: :cheer: :cheer:

(48.25 + 42 = 90.25)



Which means a huge hand goes out to betheactress, our second place finisher of DC 8 with a score of 89.125!

 :conf: :cheer: :luvya:

(47.625 + 41.5 = 89.125)

My highest praise and commendation to you both! It was a tight race all the way to the end, with first and second decided by mere points. Bookworm, you showed so much creativity. I wasn't able to see you go all the way in DC 7, though I knew you could; thankfully now you were able to not only make the finale, but capture the win. Ecstatic for you!
Beth, you had a great amount of consistency over the course of the season and your debut as a designer was seriously outstanding. Your presentations were always magnificent and I was glad you were able to finish the season! Congrats again!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:16:49 PM »


And with that, results are posted and we have a winner! Congrats
Bookworm
, you are certainly deserving of the title (although you had great competition!).

I have a lot of thanks to give out, so bear with me. First of all, I want to give a huge thanks to all of our designers. We’re living in a crazy time right now, so the fact that we were able to get so many people together and revive DC for another season was phenomenal. You worked hard and put together a ton of awesome, imaginative designs. I know it wasn’t easy by any means, but we can look back and say it was definitely worth it. (Special thanks to the final four for enduring the long wait!)

Another monumental thanks goes out to the cohosts, Kamineko and Gamerfan. It truly takes a team to execute DC and we had a great communication system (thanks for introducing me to Discord!). I’m glad we were able to create some new ideas, themes, and twists to come through for this eighth season. You were both always there for input and ideas and I’m beyond grateful. Additionally, the expertise you brought to judging was practical and informative. Seriously, I can’t say enough good things about these two people.

We wouldn’t have been able to do it without our stellar guest judges. I’d like to give a special thanks to Lee Sanders for graciously being a judge for the final round and giving input on all the legs. Analysis from a TAR producer is invaluable, and the hosts and designers appreciated your excellent commentary. We were happy to have you and would welcome you back anytime! In addition to Lee, we had the following users judge at least one round: Alenaveda, Glamazon Racer, ImANewUser, Cocoa, Eragon, and Jobby. You’re all veterans who know TAR up and down and your comments and scores went a long way in augmenting our Results Shows. Thank you all for stepping in to assist.

Peach, thanks for approving the idea of DC VIII and helping us get this season up and running, as well as for the communication throughout the season. The hosts appreciate the guidework, assistance, and encouragement.

To the audience, thank you for your continued levels of support. We enjoyed the season-long discussion and seeing your votes in the poll. Your interest is always key to keeping the game interesting and lively.

If there’s anyone I missed, my apologies to you and know that your contribution to DC wasn’t unobserved. We hope that this season provided an outlet for our love of The Amazing Race in a time where most of us didn’t get to experience travel and its related adventures, as well as provide content to alleviate a 16-month period without new episodes of American TAR on our screens. This pandemic has been tough on all of us; we have to continue to hope for our world to heal so we can safely return to globetrotting and watching new eps of our treasured Race. But most of all, health comes first. Stay safe and well, and don't forget to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.

It’s been an indelible season. Thanks once again. -Pi

You may now post!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:20:44 PM »
Congrats bookworm!! You deserved this 100%!! Fantastic working with you all season bouncing ideas off of each other!!

A big congrats to beth and nrh as well, and every other designer!! This was a very tight competition for sures!!

A big thanks to the hosts for a very smoothly run game!! It was an honour playing! And thanks for helping me grow!!

I am beyond shocked I was able to get a podium finish in my first DC and that wouldn't have been possible without the help and feedback of judges, feedback from fellow players, and other people on RFF!!

I am beyond proud of what I have accomplished and this is far from my last DC!!!
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:34:04 PM »
Wow, man. I'm in disbelief at how close of a finish that was. It's truly an honor to win against such stiff competition; betheactress, you were one of the most skilled and consistent designers I've seen and I hope you continue contributing to RFF in whatever manner you can! You have natural talent!

I want to shout out Nuku and NRH as well; Nuku and I started talking TAR even after DC and it's been great fun. NRH, you're an incredibly gifted host and it translated super well to your designs here, too. Thanks for the help getting my own game off the ground.

I'd like to thank the judges as well for providing great feedback and helping me regain some design mojo after some early rust; as I had told Pi over the summer, my computer broke and I lost 5 years worth of amazing race designs, ideas, etc. Losing all that material after not designing for a while deflated me, but I'm glad to have caught the bug again.

I also want to thank the rest of the competitors and recognize MrDS and Jimmer in particular. They were ridiculously good designers and I have no doubt they could've beaten me and gone the distance.

Lots of gratitude for Design Challenge and curious what season 9 could bring!  :luvya:
Re: The Amazing Race: Design Challenge VIII - Final Results Show!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:38:16 PM »





Scoring Breakdown
