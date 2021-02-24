This is a very interesting subject for me personally because I feel that it is not something discussed a whole lot.

Generally I see topics about non-elimination penalties and/or discussions on teams potentially being saved by the race producers.



I wanted to cover placement of the non-elimination legs and which seasons YOU think have the best/worst placements and why?



To get the ball rolling:



Best:



Seasons 5, 6, 17 and 30



Worst:



Seasons 4, 8, 9 and 12



The ones on the best list are really based on unpredictability for instance with TAR 5 being the first season to have a NEL prior to the sixth leg at the time, a back to back NEL then one in the final 4 rather than the dreaded F3.

Season 6 did an even better job - spreading them out.

Season 17 had some very early NEL's then a string of eliminations before the third NEL - that was pretty cool.

Season 30 is the same as 17 but in a different pattern.





As for the ones on the worst list there really is no need to go over them in great detail as they all suffer from the same problem - leaving them all to the latest possible legs and having NEL points every two legs which is boring and predictable. TAR 8 did not necessarily leave them to the end, but ended up still being somewhat underwhelming.



A dishonorable mention is TAR 28 - Having one in the first leg is great, but what I do have a problem with is where the last NEL was placed.

