Author Topic: Seasons with the best/worst NEL placement  (Read 102 times)

Offline Wadsy

Seasons with the best/worst NEL placement
« on: February 24, 2021, 10:07:45 PM »
This is a very interesting subject for me personally because I feel that it is not something discussed a whole lot.
Generally I see topics about non-elimination penalties and/or discussions on teams potentially being saved by the race producers.

I wanted to cover placement of the non-elimination legs and which seasons YOU think have the best/worst placements and why?

To get the ball rolling:

Best:

Seasons 5, 6, 17 and 30

Worst:

Seasons 4, 8, 9 and 12

The ones on the best list are really based on unpredictability for instance with TAR 5 being the first season to have a NEL prior to the sixth leg at the time, a back to back NEL then one in the final 4 rather than the dreaded F3.
Season 6 did an even better job - spreading them out.
Season 17 had some very early NEL's then a string of eliminations before the third NEL - that was pretty cool.
Season 30 is the same as 17 but in a different pattern.


As for the ones on the worst list there really is no need to go over them in great detail as they all suffer from the same problem - leaving them all to the latest possible legs and having NEL points every two legs which is boring and predictable. TAR 8 did not necessarily leave them to the end, but ended up still being somewhat underwhelming.

A dishonorable mention is TAR 28 - Having one in the first leg is great, but what I do have a problem with is where the last NEL was placed.
Wadsy

Offline TARstorian

Re: Seasons with the best/worst NEL placement
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:29:44 AM »
Thank the Flanders Family for the infamous 6-6-5-5-4-4-4-3-3 endgame structure for the last eight legs of the season.
