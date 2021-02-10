« previous next »
TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST

TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
February 10, 2021, 02:29:15 PM
Have FUN and ENJOY a LIVE and Later Discussions of the SHOWS.


Premiere is tonight!


If anyone can do updates that would be AMAZING!


If not, feel free to add comments whenever.


Just be KIND!  :hfive:  And have FUN!



Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 10, 2021, 08:19:45 PM
Another awesome CAST! These people have heart.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 11, 2021, 12:25:16 PM
Nice start to the season.

Got to give it up to them for building a garage frame in 3 hours.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 12, 2021, 02:18:21 AM
Episode One Thoughts

Just finishing watching the episode! It was certainly an interesting start! I enjoyed watching the concrete Individual Challenge, but I'm a little disappointed we have the same team names as last season? I thought they could maybe rename Dirty Hands & Savage Crew different names for each season? Anyway, I also enjoyed the Team Challenge, wherein teams had to put up their frame! Hopefully they don't have construction challenges the whole season and do something a little different?

A good start to the season and bring on the remaining nine weeks!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 16, 2021, 10:54:53 PM
I finished watching the second season's premiere and I have to say the chemistry of this cast is stellar from the get-go, even before the assembly of the teams. Personally, I love Iraida, 'Brows, Celi, Swifty, and Scott for their energy and some of their juxtapositions to what they usually do on a daily basis. I think Merryl is our first honorary notable contestant we've had so a giant salute to her.

The individual roles they take on during the garage frame challenge hit home for me since I used to work in a residential construction office as a data clerk in the 2000's, pre-smartphone revolution, where they had these giant rolls of architectural details for new suburban homes and renovations, and I would oversee and document strictly the progress made by the on-site construction manager and tradesmen each day. I was watching the second challenge and was surprised at how fast they put together the structure (2-1/2 hours with 6 people, wow). Frankly, it's not adhered to the ground so that's one thing and I saw a lot of things OSHA would have a field day over. :)

Same thoughts regarding the team names with Bourkie: I am confused why Phil insisted on keeping the Savage Crew + Dirty Hands pairing. I don't find the titles very remarkable unless there is going to be a wall of fame with all the contestants. As for the punchcards that are probably going to appear on the next episode, I honestly would love to never see the punchcards again as I still think the whole time clock setup is tacky compared to the atmosphere for the rest of the show. Hope they prove me wrong (or right) tomorrow night.

I'm glad for this show specifically that there isn't an elimination in the first episode. I feel like we barely got to know a lot from these teams besides Angel, Eyebrows, Swifty, and Tara. Speaking of introductions, WAY better this season than last time. Short intros, grand intro gems are sporadic. No compact collection of grand intros in the beginning only to bring others up during the start of elimination.... :0328:.... and better use of fillers and scenes this time.

I actually would love to see some TAR sleuths locate the places visited in this series within L.A. County.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2021, 06:50:02 PM »
EPISODE 2 TONIGHT 8PM EST!

If you are live watching feel free to comment or update! :waves:
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 17, 2021, 08:10:50 PM
I liked the challenges for the maritime episode. The crab pot and hagfish tasks were crazy fun, with a few thrills and chills, and I wish they had incorporated something similar to this on an episode of TAR where teams visit South Korea or Japan. I can imagine teams collectively screaming in fear. :funny: The rope unkink task was where the meat of the episode, one of the most dramatic I've seen so far with Swifty's cramp and Tara's thumb injury. Tara's loss reminded me of how Young lost last season. Goes to show that these challenges are not meant to exactly reflect the daily operations and protocol of someone in a similar role, but a more Highland Games-based setup for it.

Near the end of the overtime challenge when Swifty finished, you could see the actual dock crew or local audience standing on something that looks like a pier with the giant camera crane gyrating so I thought that was a nice unintentional behind-the-scenes moment.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 21, 2021, 11:32:08 PM
Episode Two Thoughts

I just got around to watching the episode! I really enjoyed the lobster team challenge and congratulations to Dirty Hands for winning! The Individual Challenge with slime eels was a little boring in my opinion, but still an interesting task! Finally, the Overtime Challenge was extremely complicated for Tara & Swifty, but it made for great viewing and I was kept on the edge of my seat during the whole challenge!
Bad luck to Tara for losing, but I love how she'll stick around to help in the Team Challenges!
  :cheer: :conf:

Bring on next week! :)
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
February 25, 2021, 07:49:38 PM
Does anyone know why Mikey left?? It was very strange how they barely talked about it at all.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
February 26, 2021, 02:27:31 AM
Episode Three Thoughts

First off, let me just say I was extremely confused about the reason Michael was withdrawn? It was extremely unspecified... anyway, I really enjoyed watching the Team Challenge, I love see people lay the foundations for a road, but this challenge was extremely challenging and difficult and required exact measures! Congrats to Savage Crew for winning! The Individual Challenge was also great to watch, I loved the slalom course contestants needed to drive their bulldozer through and I also glad there was no Overtime challenge, due to Michael's departure.

Overall, this episode was pretty solid and bring on next week!   
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
March 06, 2021, 09:34:19 AM
I'm as curious as everyone as to why Mikey left the show, my personal theory is that it's a back injury from the fall he took during the hagfish challenge.  He really landed hard and was on the deck for a couple of minutes.  While he pulled himself back up and finished, I think he was probably working through a lot of pain & ended up not being able to continue.

With that said, I also think him shoving Freight Train into the water was very bad sportsmanship, but it seems that other shows have kept contestants in after similar acts.  The only time (in my limited viewing) that I can think of a competitor being removed from a challenge was one season (don't know which one) on Survivor when Jeff Probst cautioned a tribe member for being excessively physical during a team challenge, then removed him from the challenge when he continued.  However, he did continue as a competitor, I just don't remember how much farther he advanced in the game.
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
March 06, 2021, 07:51:49 PM
Episode Four Thoughts

Another good episode which I enjoyed! The Team Challenge consisting of delivering 100 hay bales was good to see and got quite competitive! Congratulations to Dirty Hands for winning the challenge! The Individual Challenge consisting of herding sheep into a pen gave me a laugh watching the team failing to her the sheep into the pen :funny: :lol:. The Overtime Challenge consisting of blacksmithing horseshoes was extremely competitive and interesting to watch and bad luck to Angel for "punching out"

Bring on next week! :) 
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
March 11, 2021, 10:16:47 PM
Episode Five Thoughts

This was my favorite episode of the season by far! The Team Challenge in preparing a stadium for the soccer match was so cool and awesome to watch, what a unique challenge! Congratulations to Dirty Hands for doing the groundmen's job! The Individual Challenge with building & placing stadium seats was another awesome challenge and it was sad to see Liz in the Bottom Two! The Overtime Challenge with beer was awesome as well (I'm a big beer fan!) and I was extremely sad to see Aracelis leave the competition, as she was one of my favorite contestants!

What a episode! Bring on the second half of the season like these episodes thank you!
Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Weekly WED 8PM EST
Today at 02:09:52 AM
Episode Six Thoughts

Wow! I really liked this episode as well! The Team Challenge involving the mural painting was extremely unique and quite funny to watch, the Individual Challenge with the washing windows was one of the best challenges of the season so far, with memories of TAR29 and also TAR Australia 5. However, Patrick's injury was a real sour note on the competition. I wish nothing but the best for his recovery, I am disappointed that he won't be able to continue in the competition, I'm also disappointed that there was no Overtime challenge this episode due to his injury and I hope Toughs as Nails eventually has an All-Star season, so they can bring Patrick back for a second shot at winning!

Bring on Episode Seven! :)
