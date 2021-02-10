Just finishing watching the episode! It was certainly an interesting start! I enjoyed watching the concrete Individual Challenge, but I'm a little disappointed we have the same team names as last season? I thought they could maybe rename Dirty Hands & Savage Crew different names for each season? Anyway, I also enjoyed the Team Challenge, wherein teams had to put up their frame! Hopefully they don't have construction challenges the whole season and do something a little different?A good start to the season and bring on the remaining nine weeks!