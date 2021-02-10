« previous next »
TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST

georgiapeach

TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 10, 2021, 02:29:15 PM
Have FUN and ENJOY a LIVE and Later Discussions of the SHOWS.


Premiere is tonight!


If anyone can do updates that would be AMAZING!


If not, feel free to add comments whenever.


Just be KIND!  :hfive:  And have FUN!




georgiapeach

Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
February 10, 2021, 08:19:45 PM
Another awesome CAST! These people have heart.
Xoruz

Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
Yesterday at 12:25:16 PM
Nice start to the season.

Got to give it up to them for building a garage frame in 3 hours.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAN 2 Ongoing LIVE DISCUSSIONS of the SHOWS! Premiere TONIGHT@ 8PM EST
Today at 02:18:25 AM
Episode One Thoughts

Just finishing watching the episode! It was certainly an interesting start! I enjoyed watching the concrete Individual Challenge, but I'm a little disappointed we have the same team names as last season? I thought they could maybe rename Dirty Hands & Savage Crew different names for each season? Anyway, I also enjoyed the Team Challenge, wherein teams had to put up their frame! Hopefully they don't have construction challenges the whole season and do something a little different?

A good start to the season and bring on the remaining nine weeks!  :conf: :cheer:
