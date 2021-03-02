« previous next »
Nine had another win last night thanks to MAFS and a Britney Spears documentary.

Married at First Sight was #1 and topped the demos at 944,000.

That was well in front of 7:30 (578,000), The Amazing Race Australia (479,000), Foreign Correspondent (437,000), Highway Patrol (310,000) -all were up on last Tuesday- and Great Australian Railway Journeys (233,000).

Later Framing Britney Spears (484,000) eclipsed The Good Doctor (327,000), Catalyst (268,000) and NCIS (245,000).

Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 23.8%, 10 17.6%, ABC 16.6% and SBS 8.5%.

Nine News drew 864,000 / 853,000 for Nine while A Current Affair won on 704,000 then Hot Seat (375,000 / 239,000).

Seven News won its slot at 918,000 / 901,000 for Nine. Home & Away was 543,000 then The Chase (458,000 / 291,000). The Resident was 181,000.

The Project pulled 431,000 / 240,000 for 10. 10 News First was 305,000 / 209,000 with NCIS: LA on 180,000.

ABC News drew 681,000. The Drum was 174,000 then Australia Remastered (160,000).

On SBS it was 24 Hours in Emergency (152,000), SBS World News (148,000 / 108,000), Michael Portillos Abandoned Britain (90,000) and Mastermind (78,000).

Bluey led multichannels at 176,000.

Sunrise: 258,000
Today: 190,000
News Breakfast: 119,000 / 70,000

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 March 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/03/mafs-aca-britney-give-nine-tuesday-win.html
Not strictly TARAU-related, but the Harry & Meghan interview did very very well in TARAU's usual timeslot. Vindicates Ten's decision to air it then I think - 1.366m vs 804k for MAFS.
Yeah, it wouldn't have rated anywhere near as good if they'd waited until Thursday to avoid pre-empting two game show that really aren't rating that well.
Sevens scramble after the failure of Ultimate Tag was not good news last night, with an attempt to draw upon the Royals drawing even lower numbers.

But the network still finished second thanks to Seven News and Home & Away.

Married at First Sight was again #1 and topped the demos at 979,000 metro viewers, up on last Monday.

That was ahead of 7:30 (617,000), Australian Story (577,000), The Amazing Race Australia (491,000), Declassified: The Royal Scandals (246,000) and The Secret Life of Lighthouses (204,000).

Later Under Investigation was 530,000 then Four Corners (453,000) and Media Watch (439,000). Both The Latest and Hughesy We Have a Problem struggled at 211,000 each (albeit slightly later for 10 show).

Nine network won Monday with 33.2% then Seven 22.9%, 10 18.6%, ABC 17.9% and SBS 7.4%.

Nine News was 860,000 / 848,000 for Nine. A Current Affair won its slot at 689,000 then Hot Seat (410,000 / 253,000). Footy Classified returned to 129,000 / 3,000 across Nine / 9GEM.

Seven News won its slot at 978,000 / 973,000 for Seven. Home & Away (575,000), The Chase (495,000 / 316,000) followed. The Rookie managed 186,000.

The Project pulled 454,000 / 289,000 for 10. 10 News First was 339,000 / 214,000 and a Graham Norton repeat was 98,000. A daytime broadcast of the Grammy Awards averaged 69,000.

ABC News drew 678,000 for ABC. The Drum was 190,000 and Being Frank was 189,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (154,000 / 122,000) then 24 Hours in Emergency (131,000), The Story of Songs (113,000) and Mastermind (81,000).

NCIS topped multichannels at 172,000.

Sunrise: 248,000
Today: 199,000
News Breakfast: 102,000 / 76,000

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 15 March 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/03/viewers-over-royals-rehash.html
Married at First Sight remains the only entertainment show to top the magic million with any regularity, and continues to leave much oxygen for other shows up against it.

Last night it drew 1.03m and topped the demos, up on last Tuesday.

It doubled 7:30 (543,000), The Amazing Race Australia (480,000), Foreign Correspondent (447,000), Surveillance Oz Dashcam (287,000 / 259,000) and Great Australian Railway Journeys (240,000).

Later Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire led viewing at 376,000 then Botched (371,000), The Good Doctor (250,000) and NCIS (236,000 / 191,000).

Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 25.3%, ABC 17.7%, 10 17.6% and SBS 7.8%.

Nine News drew 850,000 / 845,000 for Nine. A Current Affair again won its slot (703,000). Hot Seat was 384,000 / 260,000.

Seven News led its slot at 927,000 / 907,000 then Home & Away (537,000) and The Chase (515,000 / 313,000). The Resident was 156,000.

ABC News drew 678,000 for ABC. The Drum was 185,000.

The Project pulled 400,000 / 230,000 for 10. 10 News First was 303,000 / 207,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (175,000 / 121,000), Insight (171,000), Dateline (108,000), Mastermind (79,000) and The Feed (67,000).

Bluey bounced back to top multichannels at 173,000.

Sunrise: 239,000
Today: 186,000
News Breakfast: 104,000 / 66,000

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 16 March 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/03/nine-wins-tuesday-with-mafs-aca.html
We were never going to beat MAFS and the lowest rated episode of the season is still Winton, so I really don't know what's trying to be accomplished here.
Wait, what? I'm just reporting the numbers. I could also point out that TAR hasn't topped 500k in 11 episodes (and only one where it's been up against MAFS has it got over 500k - the day of MAFS' premiere).

Regardless of whether TAR was going to beat MAFS or not, sub-500k is bad in Australian TV.
It's a ratings thread. The ratings are being reported.
It's amazing not having to care in the absolute slightest how ratings are doing as the next season has already been confirmed by both the host and the producers  :cheer: :clap2:
Not publicly! No word from Ten or Eureka at all, just Beau saying it'll definitely happen.

MAFS: 1.068m
TARAU: 532k
Not publicly! No word from Ten or Eureka at all, just Beau saying it'll definitely happen.

MAFS: 1.068m
TARAU: 532k
Ugh the satisfaction of it hitting 500k+ right after you reported that it hadnt hit 500k in 11 episodes, glorious!
Oh dear, it seems you've jinxed it ;)
I must point out they're not out of the woods in the slightest - this is a quote from TV Tonight in 2013:

Seven has moved quickly on The Mole after last nights dismal numbers, bumping the show immediately to a 9:30pm, thankfully just one night a week.

Last night the show managed just 555,000 viewers.
Wow ratings from 7 years ago are really equivalent to 2021?
It finished fourth in its timeslot, and even with the increase it still only rated higher than two episodes from last season.
Wow ratings from 7 years ago are really equivalent to 2021?

Yes. They are. No-one in Ten is spinning the ratings as being good, and as tarflyonthewall has said above - it finished fourth again even though the ratings went up. The entire basis of it being renewed is Beau saying it on an Insta story, and he's not exactly a reliable narrator.
For the only time this season, the finale crossed 600K, split into two ratings.

618,000 and 691,000 for the finish line.

But as mjharmstone would point out, Married At First Sight was king as always.
