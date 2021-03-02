Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Nine had another win last night thanks to MAFS and a Britney Spears documentary.Married at First Sight was #1 and topped the demos at 944,000.That was well in front of 7:30 (578,000), The Amazing Race Australia (479,000), Foreign Correspondent (437,000), Highway Patrol (310,000) -all were up on last Tuesday- and Great Australian Railway Journeys (233,000).Later Framing Britney Spears (484,000) eclipsed The Good Doctor (327,000), Catalyst (268,000) and NCIS (245,000).Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 23.8%, 10 17.6%, ABC 16.6% and SBS 8.5%.Nine News drew 864,000 / 853,000 for Nine while A Current Affair won on 704,000 then Hot Seat (375,000 / 239,000).Seven News won its slot at 918,000 / 901,000 for Nine. Home & Away was 543,000 then The Chase (458,000 / 291,000). The Resident was 181,000.The Project pulled 431,000 / 240,000 for 10. 10 News First was 305,000 / 209,000 with NCIS: LA on 180,000.ABC News drew 681,000. The Drum was 174,000 then Australia Remastered (160,000).On SBS it was 24 Hours in Emergency (152,000), SBS World News (148,000 / 108,000), Michael Portillos Abandoned Britain (90,000) and Mastermind (78,000).Bluey led multichannels at 176,000.Sunrise: 258,000Today: 190,000News Breakfast: 119,000 / 70,000OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sevens scramble after the failure of Ultimate Tag was not good news last night, with an attempt to draw upon the Royals drawing even lower numbers.But the network still finished second thanks to Seven News and Home & Away.Married at First Sight was again #1 and topped the demos at 979,000 metro viewers, up on last Monday.That was ahead of 7:30 (617,000), Australian Story (577,000), The Amazing Race Australia (491,000), Declassified: The Royal Scandals (246,000) and The Secret Life of Lighthouses (204,000).Later Under Investigation was 530,000 then Four Corners (453,000) and Media Watch (439,000). Both The Latest and Hughesy We Have a Problem struggled at 211,000 each (albeit slightly later for 10 show).Nine network won Monday with 33.2% then Seven 22.9%, 10 18.6%, ABC 17.9% and SBS 7.4%.Nine News was 860,000 / 848,000 for Nine. A Current Affair won its slot at 689,000 then Hot Seat (410,000 / 253,000). Footy Classified returned to 129,000 / 3,000 across Nine / 9GEM.Seven News won its slot at 978,000 / 973,000 for Seven. Home & Away (575,000), The Chase (495,000 / 316,000) followed. The Rookie managed 186,000.The Project pulled 454,000 / 289,000 for 10. 10 News First was 339,000 / 214,000 and a Graham Norton repeat was 98,000. A daytime broadcast of the Grammy Awards averaged 69,000.ABC News drew 678,000 for ABC. The Drum was 190,000 and Being Frank was 189,000.On SBS it was SBS World News (154,000 / 122,000) then 24 Hours in Emergency (131,000), The Story of Songs (113,000) and Mastermind (81,000).NCIS topped multichannels at 172,000.Sunrise: 248,000Today: 199,000News Breakfast: 102,000 / 76,000OzTAM Overnights: Monday 15 March 2021
Married at First Sight remains the only entertainment show to top the magic million with any regularity, and continues to leave much oxygen for other shows up against it.Last night it drew 1.03m and topped the demos, up on last Tuesday.It doubled 7:30 (543,000), The Amazing Race Australia (480,000), Foreign Correspondent (447,000), Surveillance Oz Dashcam (287,000 / 259,000) and Great Australian Railway Journeys (240,000).Later Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire led viewing at 376,000 then Botched (371,000), The Good Doctor (250,000) and NCIS (236,000 / 191,000).Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 25.3%, ABC 17.7%, 10 17.6% and SBS 7.8%.Nine News drew 850,000 / 845,000 for Nine. A Current Affair again won its slot (703,000). Hot Seat was 384,000 / 260,000.Seven News led its slot at 927,000 / 907,000 then Home & Away (537,000) and The Chase (515,000 / 313,000). The Resident was 156,000.ABC News drew 678,000 for ABC. The Drum was 185,000.The Project pulled 400,000 / 230,000 for 10. 10 News First was 303,000 / 207,000.On SBS it was SBS World News (175,000 / 121,000), Insight (171,000), Dateline (108,000), Mastermind (79,000) and The Feed (67,000).Bluey bounced back to top multichannels at 173,000.Sunrise: 239,000Today: 186,000News Breakfast: 104,000 / 66,000OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 16 March 2021
Seven has moved quickly on The Mole after last nights dismal numbers, bumping the show immediately to a 9:30pm, thankfully just one night a week.Last night the show managed just 555,000 viewers.
