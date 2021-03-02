Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Nine had another win last night thanks to MAFS and a Britney Spears documentary.Married at First Sight was #1 and topped the demos at 944,000.That was well in front of 7:30 (578,000), The Amazing Race Australia (479,000), Foreign Correspondent (437,000), Highway Patrol (310,000) -all were up on last Tuesday- and Great Australian Railway Journeys (233,000).Later Framing Britney Spears (484,000) eclipsed The Good Doctor (327,000), Catalyst (268,000) and NCIS (245,000).Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 23.8%, 10 17.6%, ABC 16.6% and SBS 8.5%.Nine News drew 864,000 / 853,000 for Nine while A Current Affair won on 704,000 then Hot Seat (375,000 / 239,000).Seven News won its slot at 918,000 / 901,000 for Nine. Home & Away was 543,000 then The Chase (458,000 / 291,000). The Resident was 181,000.The Project pulled 431,000 / 240,000 for 10. 10 News First was 305,000 / 209,000 with NCIS: LA on 180,000.ABC News drew 681,000. The Drum was 174,000 then Australia Remastered (160,000).On SBS it was 24 Hours in Emergency (152,000), SBS World News (148,000 / 108,000), Michael Portillos Abandoned Britain (90,000) and Mastermind (78,000).Bluey led multichannels at 176,000.Sunrise: 258,000Today: 190,000News Breakfast: 119,000 / 70,000OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 March 2021
