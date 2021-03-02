« previous next »
Nine had another win last night thanks to MAFS and a Britney Spears documentary.

Married at First Sight was #1 and topped the demos at 944,000.

That was well in front of 7:30 (578,000), The Amazing Race Australia (479,000), Foreign Correspondent (437,000), Highway Patrol (310,000) -all were up on last Tuesday- and Great Australian Railway Journeys (233,000).

Later Framing Britney Spears (484,000) eclipsed The Good Doctor (327,000), Catalyst (268,000) and NCIS (245,000).

Nine network won Tuesday with 33.6% then Seven 23.8%, 10 17.6%, ABC 16.6% and SBS 8.5%.

Nine News drew 864,000 / 853,000 for Nine while A Current Affair won on 704,000 then Hot Seat (375,000 / 239,000).

Seven News won its slot at 918,000 / 901,000 for Nine. Home & Away was 543,000 then The Chase (458,000 / 291,000). The Resident was 181,000.

The Project pulled 431,000 / 240,000 for 10. 10 News First was 305,000 / 209,000 with NCIS: LA on 180,000.

ABC News drew 681,000. The Drum was 174,000 then Australia Remastered (160,000).

On SBS it was 24 Hours in Emergency (152,000), SBS World News (148,000 / 108,000), Michael Portillos Abandoned Britain (90,000) and Mastermind (78,000).

Bluey led multichannels at 176,000.

Sunrise: 258,000
Today: 190,000
News Breakfast: 119,000 / 70,000

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 March 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/03/mafs-aca-britney-give-nine-tuesday-win.html
Not strictly TARAU-related, but the Harry & Meghan interview did very very well in TARAU's usual timeslot. Vindicates Ten's decision to air it then I think - 1.366m vs 804k for MAFS.
Yeah, it wouldn't have rated anywhere near as good if they'd waited until Thursday to avoid pre-empting two game show that really aren't rating that well.
