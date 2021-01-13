« previous next »
Well, I've been able to watch all the 'meet the cast' videos on the 10 Play website, and I have to say I LOVE the cast. So diverse. There are so many awesome teams.

I already have a soft spot for all the teams actually, so it is going to be tough seeing anyone eliminated! Absolutely adore Malaan and Tina, Jobelle and Rani, Jude and Shannon, Chris and Aleisha, Jordan and Violeta, Ashleigh and Amanda and Jaskirat and Anurag. Dwes and Katherine and Holly and Dolor are also awesome. Shane and Deb seem lovely. Skye-Blue and Jake are going to be tough and fun to watch. Brendon and Jackson will also be fan-favourites and Alex and Jack are so sweet and funny. Sefa and Jessica have some great banter too. No-one disappoints for me! Bring it on!
I just hope they edit this season better than Season 4. Season 4 had a lot of beautiful cinematography, a good set of legs, and a likable cast on paper, but the season itself was very very bland and very few (if any) of the teams stood out.

I will be giving this Ten version of TARAUS another chance and hoping for the best. especially since this is probably gonna be the only TAR of 2021 lol
If anyone finds a video site that is NOT geographically limited please message me?

This for example is only available in AUS
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia?fbclid=IwAR2Qn9mjaMbEgtuednIzd7EiDpnbDdZYk1GSrOF_LshjvDAaAh0B73j6wis
If Anyone has a way to snag the videos please message me?
