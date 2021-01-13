Well, I've been able to watch all the 'meet the cast' videos on the 10 Play website, and I have to say I LOVE the cast. So diverse. There are so many awesome teams.



I already have a soft spot for all the teams actually, so it is going to be tough seeing anyone eliminated! Absolutely adore Malaan and Tina, Jobelle and Rani, Jude and Shannon, Chris and Aleisha, Jordan and Violeta, Ashleigh and Amanda and Jaskirat and Anurag. Dwes and Katherine and Holly and Dolor are also awesome. Shane and Deb seem lovely. Skye-Blue and Jake are going to be tough and fun to watch. Brendon and Jackson will also be fan-favourites and Alex and Jack are so sweet and funny. Sefa and Jessica have some great banter too. No-one disappoints for me! Bring it on!