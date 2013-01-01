The Amazing Race - Now It's About Winning (Sneak Peek 1)
With the $1 million prize on the line, the final three teams travel to New Orleans where, after visiting 11 countries, 17 cities and travelling more than 33,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE, on the season finale, Wednesday, Dec. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.
