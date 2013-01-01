« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM  (Read 406 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« on: Yesterday at 07:58:36 AM »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:00:45 AM »
No posting except for Oval.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2140
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:01:17 AM »
saved - last one for a while :'(
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:51:40 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:13 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:52:41 AM »
Preview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lgceMPqcMeo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lgceMPqcMeo</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:58 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:53:03 AM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:14 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10244
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:53:22 AM »
Caps.


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:59 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24337
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 "Now It's About Winning" (SEASON FINALE) Dec 16 8 PM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:48:22 AM »
The Amazing Race - Now It's About Winning (Sneak Peek 1)

With the $1 million prize on the line, the final three teams travel to New Orleans where, after visiting 11 countries, 17 cities and travelling more than 33,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE, on the season finale, Wednesday, Dec. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tiH13kKBjbc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tiH13kKBjbc</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 