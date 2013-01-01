This might sound like a wishlist item, but I wanna propose a solution.



While this alliance may have made the season look bad, I think it gives production the opportunity to introduce new twists. We've seen the U-turn vote, the partner swap, the head-to-head, and it seems like they've been wanting to add new twists into the Race, but they just couldn't figure out anything that will last.



Here's my proposal: Every team is given a pass or a card. This allows teams to send or receive help for a limited number of times until a certain leg. I love the tasks this season, and I can tell the design team is working hard on making these tasks challenging, but some of them might've been too challenging to the point that some teams needed help from other teams. With this twist, helping is still allowed, and maybe even hints from the judge or clue giver. However, once they use up the limited number of times allowed by this twist, they will receive a penalty for sending or receiving help. It's not as overpowered as the fast forward or express pass, and every team has one, so it can't paint a target on one team's back like the express pass did.



I know it can be better to just let go of helping altogether, but looking back at scenarios from past seasons and other franchises, teams helping out one another isn't always bad. It just looked awful here because it was long-term, dominant, and maybe the editing factored into that too.