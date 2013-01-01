« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?  (Read 1519 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2327
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:40:49 PM
This season is very exciting and unpredictable!

Says the alliance apologists.  :lol:
Logged

Offline RaceUntilWeDie

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1273
Re: TAR 32 ALLIANCE: Brilliant and/or a Bad thing for TAR itself?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 PM »
IMO, this season's tasks were definitely more mentally challenging than in recent memory, which I still appreciate even after the disaster that is the Mine Five. Season 19 was another mentally challenging season that could've gone downhill if there were an alliance like the Mine Five. After some thought, I realized that there was a shortage of physical/extreme/adventure tasks. Have we even seen teams wear harnesses this season?

I think people are being too harsh on production/design team. Would anyone, whether the viewers or production team, have predicted that there would be a massive 5-team alliance that creates shortcuts in every task possible?

It's a huge shame because I still think this cast is amazing when you consider each team individually. The alliance just soured everyone's taste, unfortunately.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 