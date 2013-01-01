IMO, this season's tasks were definitely more mentally challenging than in recent memory, which I still appreciate even after the disaster that is the Mine Five. Season 19 was another mentally challenging season that could've gone downhill if there were an alliance like the Mine Five. After some thought, I realized that there was a shortage of physical/extreme/adventure tasks. Have we even seen teams wear harnesses this season?



I think people are being too harsh on production/design team. Would anyone, whether the viewers or production team, have predicted that there would be a massive 5-team alliance that creates shortcuts in every task possible?



It's a huge shame because I still think this cast is amazing when you consider each team individually. The alliance just soured everyone's taste, unfortunately.