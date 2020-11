I loved how the first half of this leg focused on India's technology.



The first task with the rickshaw was a simple task that gave teams some trouble.



The food delivery Detour was great, and I loved how teams had to communicate with a local to figure out where to go next.



The binary code Detour looked fun to do, having to play a game to pick up 1's and 0's to make a code to crack.



The Roadblock was okay, it really served a challenge to a couple of teams and I liked how they incorporated tablets into the Race for certain tasks (they must have gotten that from HaMerotz)



Rating: 4/5