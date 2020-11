We return to Hung & Chee ultimately deciding to go to the Swiggy food app Detour option. Eswar & Aparna and DeAngelo & Gary reach the RB. James finds a turban in the augmented reality app. He describes they must match who they found on the surface of a pillar to the exact column rock formation on the upper floor. Okay, now I understand.



Hung & Chee reach the Swiggy delivery stand and must pick up and deliver three food packages without the help of a GPS and only rely on customer service support.