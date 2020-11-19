« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2  (Read 548 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« on: November 19, 2020, 08:34:39 AM »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #1 on: November 19, 2020, 08:35:09 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #2 on: November 19, 2020, 08:35:37 AM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #3 on: November 19, 2020, 08:36:16 AM »
No posting except for Oval.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2123
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:01:06 PM »
saved
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24313
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 PM »
The Amazing Race - Are You a Rickshaw?/This is Not Payback, This is Karma (Preview)

In the first ever "Mega Leg" in the show's history, teams race through Hyderabad, India where they must complete double the detours and double the road blocks and travel double the distance.  The first ever "Mega Leg" in RACE history continues through Hyderabad, India where teams compete in double the detours and double the road blocks and travel double the distance, on The Amazing Race, Wednesday, at 8/7c.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AU_wg7mQXX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AU_wg7mQXX0</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24313
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:23:04 PM »
The Amazing Race - Are You a Rickshaw?/This is Not Payback, This is Karma (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qcE1DlFK8Zg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qcE1DlFK8Zg</a>

Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:23:35 PM »
Preview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IukeYo55q6s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IukeYo55q6s</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:29:02 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 PM »
Caps!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:26 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 PM »
Caps!


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:13 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:49:06 PM »


The logo is from an Indian Delivery App called Swiggy.

https://www.swiggy.com/

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3345
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:05:55 PM »
Logged

Offline ZouLy

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1433
  • RFF's TAR Indonesia Representative
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:07:55 AM »
"Are You a Rickshaw?" -- In the first ever "Mega Leg" in the show's history, Teams race through Hyderabad, India where they must complete double the detours, double the road blocks and travel double the distance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS 20218 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/





TAR3208-India-De-Ang-056.jpg




TAR3208-India-Chee-Hung-111.jpg




TAR3208-India-Chee-Hung-100.jpg




TAR3208-India-Chee-Hung-098.jpg




TAR3208-India-Chee-129.jpg




TAR3208-India-Chee-128.jpg
Logged
Don't ever put {hashtag} '#amazingrace' if you don't want to be chased by RFF's TAR Detectives 8)

Offline ZouLy

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1433
  • RFF's TAR Indonesia Representative
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:13:57 AM »

"Are You a Rickshaw?" -- In the first ever "Mega Leg" in the show's history, Teams race through Hyderabad, India where they must complete double the detours, double the road blocks and travel double the distance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS 20218 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/






TAR3208-India-Chee-053.jpg




TAR3208-India-Aparna-Eswar-070.jpg




TAR3208-India-Aparna-136.jpg




TAR3208-India-Aparna-071.jpg




TAR3208-India-00089.jpg
Logged
Don't ever put {hashtag} '#amazingrace' if you don't want to be chased by RFF's TAR Detectives 8)

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10134
Re: TAR 32 Ep 8 " Are You a Rickshaw?" 11/25/20 DOUBLE EP 1 of 2
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:11:20 AM »
This task is related to WOWSOME, a company that works on what they call "Mixed Reality Solutions".

https://www.wowso.me/



« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:19 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 