So I am definitely glad they didn't risk tonight's 2nd episode getting cut into.



However, I am definitely worried for the future ratings the show might get. So many people are not aware this is airing!! Just hoping we get another season once COVID ends, and have it air at the start of the TV season, not plopped somewhere as a filler again. Then we'll judge how good or bad the show is doing.



True, a lot of people I saw in social media sites are confused with the varying airing times.One user commented, she DVR'ed the 8-10pm timeslot only to find out the 9-10pm was replaced with a different show.Some people were expecting double episodes but none. Man, this is some sick airing. The viewers are getting confused.One user commented, "I was expecting it to be at 9pm, was not informed, it was moved to 8pm."Also, some friends & relatives of mine who are in the US, are unaware that TAR is airing. I was gobsmacked.Have you guys been living in a hole? If I didn't tell them, they would not know. They'll need to catch up.