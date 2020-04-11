TAR 32 Leg 4 (Episode 4) Positions
Departure:
1st - Will & James
2nd - Hung & Chee
3rd - Kaylynn & Haley
4th - Reily & Maddison
5th - DeAngelo & Gary
6th - Eswar & Aparna
7th - Michelle & Victoria
Last - Leo & Alana
Flight:
All teams are on the same flight.
Roadblock (Caterua) Arrive:
1st - Reily & Maddison
2nd - Eswar & Aparna
3rd - Leo & Alana
4th - DeAngelo & Gary
5th - Hung & Chee
6th - Will & James
7th - Michelle & Victoria
Last - Kaylynn & Haley
Roadblock (Cateura) Complete:
1st - DeAngelo* & Gary
2nd - Will & James*
3rd - Hung* & Chee
4th - Leo* & Alana
5th - Reily* & Maddison
6th - Michelle* & Victoria
7th - Eswar* & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn* & Haley
Route Info Task (Mercado 4) Arrive/Yield:
1st - DeAngelo & Gary
2nd - Will & James
3rd - Hung & Chee
4th - Leo & Alana
5th - Riley & Maddison
6th - Michelle & Victoria
7th - Eswar & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn & Haley
Route Info Task (Mercado 4) Complete:
1st - DeAngelo & Gary
2nd - Will & James
3rd - Hung & Chee
4th - Leo & Alana
5th - Riley & Maddison
6th - Michelle & Victoria
7th - Eswar & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn & Haley
Detour Complete:
1st - Will & James (B)
2nd - Michelle & Victoria (B)
3rd - Leo & Alana (B)
4th - Riley & Maddison (A)
5th - Eswar & Aparna (B)
6th - Hung & Chee (A)
7th - DeAngelo & Gary (A)
8th - Kaylynn & Haley (B)
Pit Stop (Plaza Italia):
1st Place - Will & James
2nd Place - Michelle & Victoria
3rd Place - Leo & Alana
4th Place - Riley & Maddison
5th Place - Eswar & Aparna
6th Place - Hung & Chee
7th Place - DeAngelo & Gary
Last Place - Kaylynn & Haley (NEL)
Team Member with an * by their name did the Roadblock
A = Stack your Melons (Detour Option)
B = Use your Melons (Detour Option)
You're welcome Reality Fan Wiki