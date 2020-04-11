« previous next »
TAR 32 EPISODE 4 Live Show Updates & Commentary 11/4/20 *2 Episodes! 8-10PM*

WOW WHAT
Michelle & Victoria with that random jump to 2nd came outta nowhere :funny:

Also, are DeAngelo & Gary about to go 1st to last after the detour? These tasks are killer, and the bottle dance seems like a harder task skill-wise on paper. Glad they used these for a double Switchback, just wish there was another leg in Paraguay for some new tasks. They should've saved Colombia for another season, and come up with better tasks there.
It's only one leg, bro. 
I guess you can call America a nation full of idiots then. Or would you then see how that's a bit offensive?
Don't insult the best team this season, be glad they graced your screen. <3

Two, actually.
Michelle & Victoria's comeback is amazing, reminds me of Charla & Mirna in Mozambique leg.  :cheer:
We come back to the blondes and Carolina Panthers adapting. DeAngelo & Gary get the watermelons done at the same time Kaylynn & Haley finish the bottles. Taxi race!
It's a foot race!
DeAngelo & Gary show up and De goes on a finishing speech. They jump the shark because Phil reveals they are not last (7th).

Kaylynn & Haley are the last team to arrive... however, this is a non-elimination Leg and they must complete a Speed Bump.
Kaylynn reveals she wants to make her dad who is undergoing treatment proud.

Let's see what the next thing will be for CBS.
"The race continues next week."
Fly to Paris, France! A new Amazing Race - 8/7 C only on CBS

Well, it's official. No two-episode night.
Are you defending them because they're a F/F team?  If it was a M/M team or a M/F team, would you not be as defensive?
You can't deny that they're entertaining and are skilled when it counts. They may not have book smarts, but that isn't always a prerequisite for doing well.
"we know Uruguay is in Africa"

 :lol:

TAR 32 Leg 4 (Episode 4) Positions

Departure:
1st - Will & James
2nd - Hung & Chee
3rd - Kaylynn & Haley
4th - Reily & Maddison
5th - DeAngelo & Gary
6th - Eswar & Aparna
7th - Michelle & Victoria
Last - Leo & Alana

Flight:
All teams are on the same flight.

Roadblock (Caterua) Arrive:
1st - Reily & Maddison
2nd - Eswar & Aparna
3rd - Leo & Alana
4th - DeAngelo & Gary
5th - Hung & Chee
6th - Will & James
7th - Michelle & Victoria
Last - Kaylynn & Haley

Roadblock (Cateura) Complete:
1st - DeAngelo* & Gary
2nd - Will & James*
3rd - Hung* & Chee
4th - Leo* & Alana
5th - Reily* & Maddison
6th - Michelle* & Victoria
7th - Eswar* & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn* & Haley

Route Info Task (Mercado 4) Arrive/Yield:
1st - DeAngelo & Gary
2nd - Will & James
3rd - Hung & Chee
4th - Leo & Alana
5th - Riley & Maddison
6th - Michelle & Victoria
7th - Eswar & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn & Haley

Route Info Task (Mercado 4) Complete:
1st - DeAngelo & Gary
2nd - Will & James
3rd - Hung & Chee
4th - Leo & Alana
5th - Riley & Maddison
6th - Michelle & Victoria
7th - Eswar & Aparna
Last - Kaylynn & Haley

Detour Complete:
1st - Will & James (B)
2nd - Michelle & Victoria (B)
3rd - Leo & Alana (B)
4th - Riley & Maddison (A)
5th - Eswar & Aparna (B)
6th - Hung & Chee (A)
7th - DeAngelo & Gary (A)
8th - Kaylynn & Haley (B)

Pit Stop (Plaza Italia):
1st Place - Will & James
2nd Place - Michelle & Victoria
3rd Place - Leo & Alana
4th Place - Riley & Maddison
5th Place - Eswar & Aparna
6th Place - Hung & Chee
7th Place - DeAngelo & Gary
Last Place - Kaylynn & Haley (NEL)

Team Member with an * by their name did the Roadblock
A = Stack your Melons (Detour Option)
B = Use your Melons (Detour Option)

You're welcome Reality Fan Wiki  :luvya:
Ohhh, that's what they said. Oops.
