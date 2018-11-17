"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedTAR3204_cellobuild_01.jpgTAR3204_Will.James_bottle.dance_02.jpgTAR3204_Will.James_bottle.dance_01.jpgTAR3204_Riley_melons_01.jpgTAR3204_Riley.Madd_drink_01.jpgTAR3204_Philwithorchestra_01.jpgTAR3204_Philonmat_04.jpgTAR3204_Philonmat_03.jpgTAR3204_Philonmat_02.jpgTAR3204_Philonmat_01.jpg