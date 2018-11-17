« previous next »
TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« on: October 28, 2020, 06:36:27 AM »
Title find thanks to Claude!


Note ongoing Time Change of 8PM!
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #1 on: October 28, 2020, 06:37:28 AM »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #2 on: October 28, 2020, 06:37:37 AM »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #3 on: October 28, 2020, 06:50:36 AM »
TAR 32 Episode 4: "Olé Olé"
Manaus, Brazil → Asunción, Paraguay

FILM DATES:16-17 November 2018
AIR DATE:04 November 2020

ROUTE INFO:     Fly to Asunción, Paraguay

ROUTE INFO:     Costanera de Asuncion

ROUTE INFO:     Palacio de López
YIELD:Eswar & Aparna Yielded by unknown team

ROUTE INFO:     Chacarita
ROADBLOCK:Involves orquesta de cateura - constructing musical instruments out of garbage

ROUTE INFO:     Mercado Number 4
TASK:Involves preparing Paraguay's national drink - Terere - using medicinal herbs

ROUTE INFO:     Plaza de los Héroes
DETOUR A:Switchback to the TAR 20 watermelon stack Detour

ROUTE INFO:     Old Train Station near Plaza Uruguaya
DETOUR B:Switchback to the TAR 20 bottle dance Roadblock



PIT STOP:Plaza Italia

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:54:01 AM by ovalorange »
Logged

Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #4 on: October 28, 2020, 06:57:04 AM »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #5 on: October 28, 2020, 12:53:31 PM »
Preview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X4rhkUFmuQk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X4rhkUFmuQk</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:18 PM by Alenaveda »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #6 on: October 28, 2020, 12:54:08 PM »
Caps.


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:05:46 PM by Alenaveda »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *NEW TIME 8PM*
« Reply #7 on: October 28, 2020, 12:54:41 PM »
Caps.


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26


27


28


29


30


31


32
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:10:06 PM by Alenaveda »
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:01:10 PM »
Olé, Olé!  Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20, where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race/releases/view?id=56264&shared
Logged

Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:12:55 PM »
"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race




TAR3204_cellobuild_01.jpg



TAR3204_Will.James_bottle.dance_02.jpg



TAR3204_Will.James_bottle.dance_01.jpg



TAR3204_Riley_melons_01.jpg



TAR3204_Riley.Madd_drink_01.jpg



TAR3204_Philwithorchestra_01.jpg



TAR3204_Philonmat_04.jpg



TAR3204_Philonmat_03.jpg



TAR3204_Philonmat_02.jpg



TAR3204_Philonmat_01.jpg
Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:13:48 PM »
"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race




TAR3204_Michelle_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Michelle_cello.check_01.jpg



TAR3204_Michelle.Vic_bottle.dance_01.jpg



TAR3204_Maddison_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Madd_cello_02.jpg



TAR3204_Madd.Chee.James_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Leo_cello_02.jpg



TAR3204_Leo_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Leo_cello.check_01.jpg



TAR3204_Leo.Alana_drink_01.jpg

Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:14:41 PM »
"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race




TAR3204_Leo.Alana_bottle.dance_03.jpg



TAR3204_Leo.Alana_bottle.dance_02.jpg



TAR3204_Leo.Alana_bottle.dance_01.jpg



TAR3204_Kaylynn_cello_03.jpg



TAR3204_Kaylynn_cello_02.jpg



TAR3204_Kaylynn.Haley_bottle.dance_01.jpg



TAR3204_James_bottle.dance_01.jpg



TAR3204_James.Will_drink_01.jpg



TAR3204_Jameswithorchestra_01.jpg



TAR3204_Hung.Chee_melons_03.jpg


Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:15:33 PM »
"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race




TAR3204_Hung.Chee_melons_02.jpg



TAR3204_Hung.Chee_melons_01.jpg



TAR3204_Hung.Chee_drink_01.jpg



TAR3204_Haley.Kaylynn_lost_03.jpg



TAR3204_Haley.Kaylynn_lost_02.jpg



TAR3204_Haley.Kaylynn_lost_01.jpg



TAR3204_Haley.Aparna_waiting_01.jpg



TAR3204_Gary_Chee_melons_01.jpg



TAR3204_Gary.DeAng_melons_03.jpg



TAR3204_Gary.DeAng_melons_02.jpg


Re: TAR 32 Episode 4 "Olé, Olé!" 11/4/2020 *Double Episode 8-10PM*
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:16:45 PM »
"Olé, Olé!" -- Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20 where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host. Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/the-amazing-race




TAR3204_Gary.DeAng_melons_01.jpg



TAR3204_Gary.DeAng_drink_01.jpg



TAR3204_Eswar_cello_03.jpg



TAR3204_Eswar_cello_02.jpg



TAR3204_Eswar_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Eswar.Kaylymm.Madd_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Eswar.Aparna_bottle.dance_02.jpg



TAR3204_DeAng_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_DeAng_cello.check_01.jpg



TAR3204_Chee.Eswar.Deang_cello_01.jpg



TAR3204_Aparna_bottle.dance_01.jpg



