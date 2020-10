The last episode was little underwhelming?The return of the Yield, with a little twist added to it!The poor, linear-designed leg. The leg’s design was quite poor and didn’t really represent Colombia as a country.I have no idea who the winners will be, however I’m going to just guess Jerry & FrankJerry & FrankI have no idea, but I’m going to guess someone who was U-Turned?Because a team got U-Turned and they want to see what more big moves Racers will make in the future!I haven’t made really big moves in life so far, but hopefully that will change from 2021 onwards!