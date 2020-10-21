1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?
1. Yes, I enjoyed the episode and with less drama.
2. Good: The return of Yield
Bad: The athlete alliance trailing in last
3. Don't know yet
4. It will be Jerry and Frank, the father-son basketballers
5. Don't know yet, wait to find out
6. Earlier legs with no Detours but some with ARI tasks
7. Not really