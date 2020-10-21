« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)  (Read 195 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9935
Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« on: October 21, 2020, 08:55:31 PM »
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • Excited for TAR 32!
Re: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« Reply #1 on: October 22, 2020, 12:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 21, 2020, 08:55:31 PM
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?

1. Yes
2. Good: The return of the Yield
    Bad: The circus task barely shifted positions.
3. I don't know
4. I don't know
5. A person on a team who U-Turned someone
6. The team thought it was a big move.
7. Not at all. :funny:
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2052
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2020, 05:42:28 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 21, 2020, 08:55:31 PM
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. And the leg winners are...
4. Which team will say good-bye?
5. Who says the title quote?
6. Why?
7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?

1. Yes, I enjoyed the episode and with less drama.
2. Good: The return of Yield
    Bad: The athlete alliance trailing in last
3. Don't know yet
4. It will be Jerry and Frank, the father-son basketballers
5. Don't know yet, wait to find out
6. Earlier legs with no Detours but some with ARI tasks
7. Not really
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5504
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Let's see the big moves (leg 3 questions)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:11:34 AM »
1. Have you enjoyed the last episode?
The last episode was little underwhelming?

2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
Good: The return of the Yield, with a little twist added to it!
Bad: The poor, linear-designed leg. The legs design was quite poor and didnt really represent Colombia as a country.

3. And the leg winners are...
I have no idea who the winners will be, however Im going to just guess Jerry & Frank

4. Which team will say good-bye?
Jerry & Frank :(  :'(

5. Who says the title quote?
I have no idea, but Im going to guess someone who was U-Turned?

6. Why?
Because a team got U-Turned and they want to see what more big moves Racers will make in the future!

7. Are you the kind of person who makes big moves?
I havent made really big moves in life so far, but hopefully that will change from 2021 onwards! :0328:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 